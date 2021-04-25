Steve-O freaks out after Chris Weidman’s brutal leg injury at UFC 261 - Dexerto

American MMA fighter Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury during his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall, and reality TV star Steve-O perfectly personified what it was like to watch it all happen.

Weidman is a former UFC middleweight champion, but was an underdog according to oddsmakers coming into the April 24 match against Hall, and let’s just say it didn’t take long for those who bet on Hall to get their money’s worth.

Steve-O, known for withstanding gruesomeness with the Jackass crew, was watching the fight on the official UFC Watch Along stream with former UFC fighter Jens Pulver and former WWE star CM Punk, and like the rest of us, had a hard time watching to injury occur.

Can't keep a champion down. Wishing @ChrisWeidman a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuUdDQFVh2 — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

Footage of the injury is extremely graphic, so we won’t be showing it here, but to break it down for those who didn’t see it happen, one of Weidman’s opening kicks of the match landed the worst way it could have, and broke his leg between his knee and ankle.

The fight was obviously called a KO victory for Hall, but clips and footage of the gruesome injury shocked everyone who saw it happen, including Steve-O.

“Oh my god I don’t even want to see… Ohhh!!!!” The Jackass star exclaimed as he saw the footage. “Dude, that is too much.”

Steve-O’s cringes and cries are a perfect representation of how it felt to watch the injury happening, just in case you want to go look up the clip for yourself.

If you’ve ever seen most anything Steve-O’s been involved in, it’s no secret the stuntman has no problem with torturing and injuring himself, but he said he does get squeamish when seeing it happen to others.

“I don’t like that dude, the people think I’m crazy,” the star explained. “Dude, like, if it was me, I could handle it, but if it’s someone else, I can’t handle it dude, I can’t handle that.”

Obviously we hope Weidman has a speedy recovery from this terrible injury that’s every bit as brutal as Steve-O makes it out to be, and then some.