Starbucks lover under fire for sharing ‘Karen’ hack to avoid drive-thru line

A woman posted a Starbucks hack on her TikTok, only to get backlash from viewers after they heard the ‘Karen’ way she snags a free drink in the drive-thru line.

From time to time, it’s nice to get something for free. Whether the person in front of you in the line pays it forward, or an employee makes you a little something extra, it’s simply nice.

But for TikToker Michelle who loves Starbucks, she has a rather sneaky way to get something for free — that something being a Starbucks drink.

Article continues after ad

Since sharing her viral video to TikTok, Michelle has been under fire from viewers, as some have labeled her a “Karen” for getting away with a false claim to nab her free Starbucks drinks in the drive-thru.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: gema saputera TikToker only revealed her Starbucks drink hack because she’s “leaving America.”

Starbucks lover called viewers “dumb” for calling her out for her free drink hack

Though she tattled on herself in good fun, jokingly asking viewers to not make her TikTok video go viral, Michelle’s Starbucks hack has inevitably taken social media by storm.

For Michelle, waiting in the drive-thru line at Starbucks is a strenuous task, so she created a way to get her drink for free to make up for her time in line.

Article continues after ad

In her now-viral video, Michelle explained that she would call ahead of time to say she was late for work or missed an interview while waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru line when in reality, she likely hadn’t even ordered her drink yet.

Article continues after ad

She then proceeds to drive to the window and receive her Starbucks order for free or at a 50% discount — every time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

After TikTokers heard her drink hack, they flocked to her comments section to call her out for lying. Not only that, but some even hailed her as a ‘Karen,’ saying that she was exhibiting “Karen behavior.”

Article continues after ad

Other reactions included, “Your time management issues are not their problem” and, “Hopefully they don’t give you anything else for free. Not a hack, but you seem entitled and need to manage your time like most adults.”

One commenter even called Michelle out for lying, saying, “You’re receiving free things and discounts under false pretenses. But do you, boo.”

Article continues after ad

Some viewers even called her “narcissistic” and urged her to delete her video so she didn’t receive the backlash that she ended up receiving. Not to mention, she could potentially be banned from Starbucks if an employee saw her video.

Article continues after ad

In Michelle’s video, she also explained why she decided to share her Starbucks drink hack, saying, “I’m only telling you cause I’m leaving America.”

Michelle also uploaded a second video to respond to the criticism, saying, “Being gifted and stealing are two totally different things.” She continued, “If they chose to give me Starbucks free or they chose to give me a 50% off discount, that’s not stealing, you dumb*ss. Don’t be mad because I’m just getting my way.”

Article continues after ad