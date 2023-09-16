Woman’s ingenious Starbucks hack gets her free coffee every single time

A woman has revealed a Starbucks order “hack” which guarantees her free coffee every time.

From McDonalds to Starbucks, ingenious ways to get the most out of everybody’s favorite fast-food restaurants have had a long history of being a hit on the internet.

Furthermore, some of TikTok’s most popular videos have featured hacks that break down how people can get their food orders cheaper.

A woman on the viral social media platform has even shared how she is able to get free coffee from Starbucks, every time she goes in.

Woman’s wild hack shows how to get free Starbucks coffee

TikToker Jen Manly, whose profile has been dedicated to teaching the latest hacks, uploaded a video showing her Starbucks method to get free coffee.

“This is my favorite ‘save-yourself-money’ Starbucks hack,” Manly said.

She explained that you would first need to sign up for a free membership with the popular coffee chain through their app.

“Starbucks has a free refill policy,” she said, before going on to reveal that at participating stores members are able to get free refills of brewed coffee, including hot, iced, or Cold Brew coffee, as well as tea.

However, according to Manly, the refills are only available during the same visit to a particular Starbucks branch and if you leave in the meantime the hack will no longer be possible.

“My favorite way to do this is to wait until I’m about to leave Starbucks so that I have my coffee for the rest of the day,” she said.

The comment section has praised the creator, with some feeling too nervous to carry it out themselves.

“Omg I’m doing this!!!” One said.

“Like I fully get it but why am I so terrified to ask for the refill,” another said.

