Spanish star uppercuts Kick viewership records with influencer boxing event

A Colombian star streamer has taken Kick’s number one position, breaking viewership records with their ‘Stream Fighters 2’ influencer boxing event.

Colombian streamer Luis Fernando Villa Álvarez, better known by his internet alias WestCOL, has just made history after breaking Kick’s viewership records, overthrowing Adin Ross’ record.

Just last week, Adin Ross broke Kick’s viewership records with a stream where he interviewed a fake Kim Jong Un, reaching a peak of 333,506 concurrents, a record at the time.

However, just one week after his feat, WestCOL’s influencer boxing event, Stream Fighters 2, has broken Kick’s records once again.

According to Stream Charts, WestCOL’s broadcast of the event reached a jaw-dropping 806,667 viewers at its peak, miles away from Adin’s stream.

The event was exclusively streamed on Kick, and the combat sports event featured several high-profile Spanish-speaking streamers from Latin America, many of whom stream on Kick, facing off against each other in the ring.

The event comes as Kick is ramping up its streamer signings, especially in the Spanish streaming world. In just the past week leading up to the event, Kick signed three different Spanish streamers onto their platform.

The competition was billed as historic by WestCOL and Kick, marketing it as an event to remember for the Colombian and Latin American streaming world.

WestCOL tweeted after the event ended, “Thank you very much! They don’t know how much we work to do this in Latin America, this event was months of work.”

The historic stream followed a messy week for Kick which saw the platform catch controversies due to its streamers. From Johnny Somali getting arrested in Japan, and Ice Poseidon’s hiring of an escort live on stream leading to a swatting.