Adin Ross shatters Kick viewership records with fake Kim Jong Un interview stream

Adin Ross has shattered Kick viewership numbers with a fake Kim Jong Un interview stream, amassing an audience of more than 300,000 live viewers at its peak.

Ever since his permanent banning from Twitch, Adin Ross has largely become the face of Kick, despite its CEO admitting he is a “brand risk” to the platform due to his many controversies.

Despite the sentiment, Kick CEO Eddie Craven seems to want to work with Adin, even proposing flying him out to North Korea to stream with their supreme leader, Kim Jong Un.

Now, after days of teasing, Adin seemed to have gotten as close as he could to that, streaming an interview with “Kim Jong Un” live on Kick which broke viewership records. At least, that’s what he wanted fans to think.

Moments before the fake Kim Jong Un made his appearance, Ross’ broadcast skyrocketed as tens of thousands piled in at the last minute. According to Stream Charts, this is now his all-time peak concurrent viewership with over 333,506 fans watching along live.

As for who he was interviewing, the “Kim Jong Un” he had on his stream is a professional impersonator who goes by Howard X on Cameo, a website where you can hire actors to say personalized messages.

Adding to the surreality of the stream, after Adin’s interview with the supposed North Korean leader, he would go on to invite Andrew Tate to the stream, including Howard X to the call as well.

Despite the hype that was built from Ross and his fans, the real Kim Jong Un rarely conducts interviews, let alone with foreign media personalities. The first and last interview the Supreme Leader gave to foreign media was in 2019 with the Russian news channel Rossiya-24.

The interview was a short statement given by the Leader during a visit to Russia. Kim Jong Un has never done a one-on-one interview with the American media before.