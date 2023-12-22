Southwest Airlines passenger forced in wet seat as overhead luggage leaks during flight

A Southwest Airlines passenger has been left outraged after flight attendants refused to move her despite overhead luggage leaking on her seat.

While air travel may be the quickest way to reach your destination, catching a plane can come with its fair share of discontent.

From sitting in a cramped seat for hours at a time to being stuck with rowdy and loud fliers, there are plenty of potential downsides that risk making the experience an unpleasant one.

Article continues after ad

However, a passenger flying with Southwest Airlines may have just won the unlucky lottery after being seated directly below someone’s leaking overhead luggage.

Article continues after ad

TikToker ‘pocketmouse35‘ took to the social media platform to share her experience on the flight, filming a mysterious yellow-tinged liquid tripping directly onto her seat.

“[Point of view]: unidentified liquid drips from someone else’s bag on you the entire flight because the flight attendant says she can’t move you or the bag,” pocketmouse wrote across the video.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As the staff onboard had refused to resolve the issue, pocketmouse stated in the caption that she would be “filing a claim” against the airline.

TikTok: pocketmouse35 pocketmouse was left with a growing pool of unidentified liquid on her seat.

TikTok users were shocked pocketmouse was forced to sit under the leak, one person writing, “The scene I would make! Absolutely not, y’all are either tossing that bag or I am!”

Article continues after ad

“I mean if that’s your bag, don’t you wanna know so that you can contain this spill before everything in your bag gets ruined?” another pointed out.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, pocketmouse updated concerned viewers in the comments and revealed that the airline had quickly gotten back to her after she filed a claim. She said, “They responded immediately and gave me a voucher that’ll cover a free flight!!”

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.