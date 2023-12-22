Southwest Airlines passenger forced in wet seat as overhead luggage leaks during flight

Southwest Airlines passenger forced in wet seat as overhead luggage leaks during flightTikTok: pocketmouse35
A Southwest Airlines passenger has been left outraged after flight attendants refused to move her despite overhead luggage leaking on her seat.
While air travel may be the quickest way to reach your destination, catching a plane can come with its fair share of discontent.
From sitting in a cramped seat for hours at a time to being stuck with rowdy and loud fliers, there are plenty of potential downsides that risk making the experience an unpleasant one.
However, a passenger flying with Southwest Airlines may have just won the unlucky lottery after being seated directly below someone’s leaking overhead luggage.
TikToker ‘pocketmouse35‘ took to the social media platform to share her experience on the flight, filming a mysterious yellow-tinged liquid tripping directly onto her seat.
“[Point of view]: unidentified liquid drips from someone else’s bag on you the entire flight because the flight attendant says she can’t move you or the bag,” pocketmouse wrote across the video.
As the staff onboard had refused to resolve the issue, pocketmouse stated in the caption that she would be “filing a claim” against the airline.
TikTok users were shocked pocketmouse was forced to sit under the leak, one person writing, “The scene I would make! Absolutely not, y’all are either tossing that bag or I am!”
“I mean if that’s your bag, don’t you wanna know so that you can contain this spill before everything in your bag gets ruined?” another pointed out.
Luckily, pocketmouse updated concerned viewers in the comments and revealed that the airline had quickly gotten back to her after she filed a claim. She said, “They responded immediately and gave me a voucher that’ll cover a free flight!!”
