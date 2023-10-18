Flight canceled after passenger “defecates on the floor” causing chaos

An easyJet flight was canceled after hours of delays when a flier “defecated on the floor,” causing “chaos” in yet another poo-related air travel incident.

It seems like air travel is getting more and more chaotic these days as passengers report increasingly jaw-dropping incidents from their flight experiences that go viral online.

One of the most shocking of these situations happened after a flight going from Atlanta to Barcelona was grounded when a flier suffered from “biohazard” diarrhea, running all the way up and down the aisles of the aircraft.

The incident took over social media, leaving users in disbelief at the person’s unfortunate accident — but now, another ‘crappy’ situation has caused a plane to ground early just a month later.

Unsplash.com: Suhyeon Choi A flight was canceled after a passenger defecated on the floor of the aircraft.

Passengers forced off plane after flier poos on the floor

On October 15, an easyJet flight headed from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick was thrown into “chaos” after a passenger “defecated” on the floor of the aircraft.

Photos and videos from the incident that were shared online show squares of toilet paper strewn across the aisle, with one clip featuring a PA announcement from the captain explaining the ordeal.

“…rather than entertaining to defecate in the front toilet, so we’re now staying the night here, we’re now going to get everyone off… and organize hotels, then we’ll fly back tomorrow morning,” the captain said.

According to reports from The Sun and statements from fliers, passengers had already dealt with hours of delays beforehand, making the situation that much crummier.

Although fliers were offered accommodations on a smaller plane and a £500 voucher, reports state that passengers declined this proposal, experiencing even more delays while employees worked to swap their luggage to another flight headed for Gatwick.

A spokesperson for easyJet addressed the situation, saying the company “did all possible to minimize the impact of the disruption for our customers, providing hotel accommodation and meals, and the flight is due to depart this afternoon.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority, and while this was outside of our control, we would like to apologize to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

However, it looks like passengers on the flight were happy with how the crew handled the situation despite the ‘crappy’ ordeal.

This is just the latest airplane drama to take over the net after a disruptive flier caused major delays, throwing a “tantrum” and insulting airline staff.