Airplane passengers refunded $1400 for farting dog mishap

One couple was rewarded $1410 from Singapore Airlines after a dog seated next to them farted its way from country to country, leaving the two passengers appalled.

When Gill and Warren Press boarded their airplane from Paris to Singapore, they could never have anticipated what would happen just moments into their flight.

Seated next to the Press’ was a bulldog mix who was harmless — yet, lethal.

Though the couple had paid for premium seating, the dog began to have endless gas, forcing the Press’ to give up their luxury seats for economy.

After having to take up new seating, the Press’ sought compensation for their troubles, but it was no easy feat.

Unsplash: sebastien l A bulldog sitting next to a couple on a plane couldn’t stop farting and slobbering, resulting in the couple moving from premium to economy seats.

Couple sent emails to Singapore Airlines for months before getting compensated

Though the Press’ were supposed to be seated next to a snorting and slobbery bulldog for a 13-hour flight, they opted for economy when the dog began farting after dinner services.

Thinking they would just be moved to luxury seating because that’s what they had paid for, a flight attendant ushered them towards the only seats available.

Once they got off their flight, the Press’ immediately filed an incident report, resulting in Singapore Airlines contacting them. The couple reportedly sent emails back and forth with the Airlines for multiple months, as they initially only compensated the Press’ with just two $73 gift vouchers.

Eventually, the couple was refunded $1410 for having to give up their premium seats, as Gill Press opened up with Insider, saying, “That’s the least they could do. If they wanted to be really nice, they could’ve given us way more.”

Unsplash: hanson lu The Press’ were finally refunded over $1400 after months of debating with Singapore Airlines.

Gill also expressed that speaking up for herself and her husband on the plane was an awakening moment, telling Insider, “I think that you have to fight for what you think is right. I will now stand up if I don’t think it’s correct — in any part of life.”

Once the refunded amount was settled, Singapore Airlines released a statement, saying, “Singapore Airlines endeavors to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding. In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, we will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin if space permits.”

The Airlines continued to express how there was no room left in the premium cabin for both Gill and Warren Press.

Though the Press’ settlement took some time and consideration, the couple decided not to keep their refund, as they will be donating it in full to an organization called ‘Blind Low Vision NZ.’ The organization helps pair guide dogs with New Zealand citizens who are seeing impaired.