Sodapoppin worries ‘Day Off Twitch’ protest could make the problem worse

One of Twitch’s top streamers, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris doesn’t expect the ‘day off Twitch’ protest will help combat hate raids and racist bot spam – and in fact worries that it could make matters worse.

Over the past few months, certain streamers on Twitch have begun experiencing racist bot spam in their chats, forcing them to ban countless accounts just so they can interact with their viewers as normal.

Although Twitch has promised to take action against these hate raids, it doesn’t look like they’ve found a solution to the issue yet.

As a result, a group of streamers have rallied together and encouraged other creators to take part in a one-day Twitch protest to raise awareness for the problem.

However, after hearing about this protest, Sodapoppin has expressed that he doesn’t know if it will help fix the spam bot problem on the platform.

During his August 25 stream, Sodapoppin was interacting with chat when a viewer asked him to watch a clip of Asmongold addressing the Twitch one-day protest.

After watching the video, Soda asked his chat what the streamers were protesting, as he hadn’t heard anything on the racist spambots at that point.

In fact, one of his viewers even let him know that a hate raid had taken place in his chat recently, and he hadn’t realized.

“What are they taking a day off for anyways? What’s it for?… What’s a hate raid? I had one? I did?”

After learning why some streamers had decided to hold a one-day protest, Soda didn’t understand why it would help combat the spambot issue.

Instead, he explained that it might even draw more attention to the people starting these hate raids, making the problem worse than it already is.

“What is taking a day off going to do? I don’t get it… I mean I guess it’s like oh wow all the streamers take time off Twitch I guess we really should fix this, but like what the f**k, isn’t that just giving it more attention?”.

Despite Soda not understanding why streamers are holding a one-day protest, he acknowledged how frustrating it must be for smaller creators to have their whole chat overrun by spambots.

While he has tens of thousands of viewers constantly interacting in chat, it’s a lot harder for streamers with smaller communities to ignore the issue.

For now, it’s just a waiting game until Twitch can implement a system that can detect and ban these racist spambots as quickly as possible.