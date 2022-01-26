Mizkif explains how he’s the reason Sodapoppin “found love” with Veibae

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris and VShojo star ‘Veibae’ have been the “power couple” of Twitch of the last week. However, it’s Mizkif who is laying claim to their ‘relationship’, with the star streamer saying he’s the reason they “found love.”

On January 22, Soda dropped a massive hint that he’s in a relationship with Veibae, a popular VTuber signed with VShojo.

However, not being one to endorse parasocial interactions with viewers, he brutally roasted a fan who wrote him a heartfelt message about it.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been enjoying spending time with his new love interest, though. The two have been playing games together non-stop for weeks now, and Miz believes it’s all thanks to him.

“Dude, I found Chance love,” said Miz. “Chance met Vei on Parasocial, and then they started hanging out. They started hanging out on Discord calls all night. Then they started playing League of Legends all night.”

Since then, the two have been inseparable. For that reason, Miz believes he kindled the fire between them. “I actually got Chance a girlfriend. I did the impossible. I actually [made] someone have a relationship.”

After enjoying his time playing Cupid, Miz also flirted with the idea of helping others find love by hosting a dating show.

After pausing to think about it for a moment though, he changed his mind, claiming it would be too much work.

“A dating show sounds stressful. I don’t want to do that. We already have enough coomer content. Do we really need a dating show on top of that?”