Sodapoppin has absolutely brutal response to one Twitch fan’s heartfelt donation

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris responded to a ‘parasocial’ Twitch fan’s heartfelt donation message about his purported relationship with VTuber Veibei in the most brutal way possible.

Soda has played lots of games on stream with Veibei, a popular VTuber signed with VShojo. The two seem to get along like a house on fire. Naturally, this has led to fans suspecting that the two of them might be in a relationship.

On January 22, Soda added more fuel to the fire by alluding that it was true. Not everyone was convinced, though. Many shared their reservations on social media, claiming they still can’t tell whether or not it’s true.

Advertisement

However, one fan bought into the hype. They sent Soda a heartfelt donation message about it, telling him they’re happy to see him happy and that it’s been a long time coming. But Soda hit back with a savage response.

“I’m so happy to see you happy, man,” said the fan in a heartfelt donation message. “It’s been a long time coming. Here’s to you both and to chat.” They wrote it after Soda told everyone about his adventures with Veibei in Terraria.

However, Soda clapped back with a brutal response rather than thanking them for the message. “Okay, first of all, shut the f**k up. Second of all, thank you for the money! And third of all, b*tch, you don’t know me!”

Advertisement

Soda’s fans couldn’t help but laugh about it in chat. It’s not the first time he’s done it, either. On January 17, he left them in stitches after responding to a viewer who roasted him for ‘getting fat’ in a hilarious way.

Read More: Sodapoppin claims Twitch stars are trying to get banned in TV meta

It probably wasn’t the response the person who wrote the donation message was hoping for. However, it ultimately created yet another memorable moment.