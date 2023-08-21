Andrea Botez claims Hikaru sent her cease and desist over cardboard cutout of himself

Twitch streamer, Chess extraordinaire and now DJ Andrea Botez has suggested that top Chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura sent her a cease and desist due to a cardboard cutout of him appearing in her stream.

Hikaru, a Chess grandmaster and the category’s biggest streamer on Twitch before his move over to rival platform Kick, has never been one to shy away from or hide his feuds with others, and the Botez sisters, Andrea and Alexandra, know that all too well.

In 2021, he criticized Andrea for jokes she made at the Chess World Championship, and Alex has claimed that he has been frustrated with the sisters for streaming chess in the ‘Just Chatting’ category, dating all the way back to 2020.

Earlier in 2023, he claimed that the pair would “never win anything in Chess,” something they didn’t take kindly to and put him on blast for, but it has been somewhat quiet on the Botez vs Hikaru front since.

Hikaru cease & desist Andrea Botez?

While talking with fellow Chess streamer AnnaCramling, Andrea suggested that her feud with Hikaru may have finally come to a head as he sent her a cease and desist notice.

“The cutout is done and we shall never speak about who once was here,” Andrea said in response to Anna’s questioning of the cutout.

She continued: “I’ll tell you half of it… I’ll tell you as much as I’m allowed. All I can say is, Anna, we got a cease and desist. That’s all that will be said.”

While she didn’t spell it out specifically, Andrea implied that Hikaru sent her a cease & desist after a cutout of him started appearing in the background of her streams.

Hikaru himself hasn’t responded to the accusation yet, and it’s unclear whether he even will given the nature of the topic.

But, if true, it’s fair to say there’s no love lost between Hikaru and Andrea in their years-long spat.