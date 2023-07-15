Sidemen “shut down” shopping centre with opening of first UK store

British YouTube group Sidemen have “shut down” the Bluewater shopping centre with the opening of their first physical clothing store in the UK.

Since banding together in 2013, the Sidemen have established themselves as one of YouTube’s most popular groups.

For years, the group mainly focused on their own channels, although, with the launch of their now iconic ‘Sidemen Sunday’ series, the British YouTube stars have only boomed in popularity.

With now close to 19 million subscribers on the main Sidemen channel, the group have expanded well beyond YouTube, launching their own platform Side+ — giving fans a behind-the-scenes look and extra content for a monthly fee. And more recently, the group released their own vodka brand ‘XIX’ and fast food chain ‘Sides’.

Of course, like the majority of influencers, the Sidemen also have their own online clothing store, in which they’ve partnered with the likes of Nike, Mr. Men, and Spongebob.

As they continue to reach bigger and bigger heights, the Sidemen have now opened their first physical clothing store in the UK — shutting down an entire shopping centre in the process.

Sidemen “shut down” Bluewater shopping centre with new store

On July 15, the first Sidemen Clothing store opened in the Bluewater Shopping Centre — located just outside South East London in Dartford.

With all seven Sidemen members in attendance for the grand opening, it’s fair to say the turnout was absolutely massive.

Although the Sidemen didn’t show up till later in the morning, according to KSI in a tweet just after 11 am, the YouTubers shut down the entire mall.

“Just shutdown Bluewater for our new Sidemen Clothing store,” he wrote, along with posting a video showing thousands of fans queued outside the store.

The 6,000sq ft shop stocked the Sidemen’s usual range of clothing, activewear, and accessories, as well as a brand-new unreleased collection that will only be available exclusively in the store.