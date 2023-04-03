Sidemen respond to backlash after KSI’s apology for racial slur

YouTube group The Sidemen have responded to backlash from fans following KSI’s apology for using a racial slur in their latest video.

Following the most recent Sidemen Sunday video, KSI and the popular YouTube group have faced major criticism from fans.

During the over 40-minute-long ‘Countdown’ re-creation, the British YouTuber-turned-boxer used a derogatory word that is commonly associated with people of South Asian origin.

KSI has since apologized for the use of the slur, and has made the decision to take a break from social media as a result. Now, the Sidemen have also issued an apology to their fans.

Sidemen apologize after use of racial slur

In an April 3 tweet, the group collectively put out a statement, apologizing for the “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” use of the racial slur in the video.

“During yesterday’s ‘Sidemen Sunday’ a racial slur was said during the video,” the statement read. “We accept that it was completely unacceptable and inexcusable. The fact the incident was made light of on the show was wrong and compounded to hurt. We deeply regret this and would like to truly apologize.

“We have reflected on this incident both collectively and individually and are truly ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down in this way.”

The statement continued: “We want to use our channels to promote positivity and great entertainment. We stand against racism and discrimination of any kind and we failed to do that.

“Again, we are truly sorry and promise to do better.”

Despite the apology, fans are wanting changes, with one calling for the group to re-evaluate the channel and the content they produce.

“It’s difficult to see this apology as genuine. You’ve clearly had a theme recently of including more edgy content to drum up extra publicity,” they said.

“I think you need to re-evaluate the channel going forward because it’s really messed up that you cater to a younger audience but then regularly include adult themes or otherwise morally suspect content.”

The apology has been seen by over 1.7 million people and has amassed over 30,000 likes at the time of writing.