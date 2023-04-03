KSI announces social media break & apologizes for racial slur used during Sidemen video

KSI has apologized after using a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video, with the content creator also confirming he will be taking a break from social media as a result of the recent incident.

In a recent Sidemen video, KSI faced major backlash after the content creator said a racial slur during the video. After the incident, fans of KSI and Sidemen took to social media to express their disgust at the moment, calling KSI out and compelling him to apologize for the moment.

Umir, who is a writer and content creator for the likes of GQ Magazine, posted about their dissatisfaction and disappointment at KSI and the Sidemen team for the incident.

“Been a KSI fan for the longest but so weird for him to say ‘paki’ in the latest Sidemen vid even if they bleeped it & it was ‘in jest’ for content. Other racial slurs wouldn’t be used as punchlines for YouTube gameshows. Just makes light of the word + certain people’s experience.”

Umir goes on to add the “fact the Sidemen team didn’t edit it out suggests they were fine with it in which is so mad to me. They didn’t think the use of the word for cheap laughs was an issue…That minimises the topic’s significance. Racial abuse toward Asians is taken less seriously, more of the time.”

In light of this backlash, KSI has posted an apology on Twitter, with the content creator then revealing his plans to take a step away from social media for a while.

KSI apologizes for racial slur and announces social media break

“I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry…I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot.”

KSI then added, “so I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while.” He has not confirmed how long this break from social media will be and what platforms he will be stepping away from.

