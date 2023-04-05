KSI gives second apology over racial slur: “There are no excuses”

YouTuber JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji has issued a second apology just days after he sparked backlash after using a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video.

On April 3, 2023, the Sidemen uploaded a video to YouTube that almost immediately sparked backlash due to a racial slur from popular YouTuber and boxer, KSI.

He quickly issued an apology just before announcing his plans to take a break from social media. Since then, he visited a mosque in the UK to educate himself more about the Pakistani community.

KSI has now issued a second apology in the form of a video from YouTuber Fred Talks Fighting.

KSI issues second apology after racial slur incident

JJ addressed the incident in the five-minute video upload on April 5, 2023.

“I want to take this opportunity to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies for my words and actions,” she said before mentioning the recent incident.

“There are no excuses for what I said, and I recognize that I’ve caused a lot of hurt and disappointment to so many people that look up to me. My ignorance has only reinforced the negative stereotypes that have existed for way too long in this country.”

He continued: “I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I’ve said and I want you to know that I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain and suffering I’ve caused. I’ve realized my word have consequences.”

KSI went on to mention that he will continue to educate himself on the culture that he offended and will make sure his actions speak louder than his words.

