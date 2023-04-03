Jake Paul calls out KSI for using racial slur and accuses him of “fake” apology

Jake Paul said that KSI wasn’t taking this issue seriously enough, and needed to give to charity to properly apologize.

Jake Paul has hit back at KSI’s apology for using a racial slur in a Sidemen video, telling KSI that he needs to “take this more seriously”.

KSI recently found himself at the center of controversy after he used a racial slur during a Sidemen game show video, which fans quickly held him to account over.

KSI then released an apology statement on Twitter, saying “there’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances” for what he said.

He also said that “lately I’ve been messing up a lot”, and that he was going to take an extended break from social media as a result.

But Jake Paul quote-tweeted the apology, saying that it wasn’t good enough, and that KSI was “fake”.

He said: “Fake guy with fake apologies every other week. I hope you take this more seriously than taking a break off social media so you can focus on training and then reappearing two weeks before your fight saying you’re a new man.

“Meet with British South Asian community leaders, get with the right charities and give back. I made my own mistakes in my early twenties, but we are too old for this behavior.

“I look forward to knocking you the f*ck out on behalf of all South Asians around the world. You 30-year-old prick.”

KSI has frequently clashed with the Paul brothers amidst speculation that KSI and Jake could have a boxing match coming up. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and KSI has claimed that Jake is “scared” of facing him in the ring.

The Sidemen also provided a statement following the video where KSI used the slur, saying: “It was completely unacceptable and inexcusable.

“The fact the incident was made light of on the show was wrong and compounded to hurt. We deeply regret this and would like to truly apologize.

“We have reflected on this incident both collectively and individually and are truly ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down in this way.”

