KSI visits mosque to educate himself after racial slur controversy

KSI didn’t film or publicise his visit, but was recognised by others at the mosque

KSI was seen visiting a mosque in the UK to apologize and learn from his mistakes after he used a racial slur in a recent Sidemen game show.

The British YouTuber recently came under fire for using the slur “P*ki” while playing a satirical version of Countdown for the Sidemen YouTube channel.

After backlash from fans and other content creators, KSI gave a formal apology, saying: “I wanna apologize for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video.

“There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry…I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human.”

KSI also announced that he would be taking a break from social media because of his recent mess-ups, a promise that he has kept so far.

KSI visits mosque to educate himself

After the controversy, fans and content creators called on KSI to take the issue seriously, with Jake Paul telling him that he needed to give back to the community he had hurt.

It seems that KSI has taken this advice to heart, because he was seen visiting mosques in Bradford and speaking to community members in an effort to educate himself on issues facing the Pakistani community, and to apologize for what he said in person.

KSI didn’t bring any cameras to film the visit, and didn’t publicize it in any way, but other people in the area recognized him and posted about it on social media.

In one video, one of the people in the mosque can be heard explaining to others why KSI is there.

“It’s part of learning. He’s here to learn. He’s never been in a mosque before”

“It wasn’t said with the intention of malice. They didn’t understand. But it was ignorance.”

The Sidemen also put out a statement apologizing for the event, saying: “We accept that it was completely unacceptable and inexcusable. The fact the incident was made light of on the show was wrong and compounded to hurt. We deeply regret this and would like to truly apologize.

“We have reflected on this incident both collectively and individually and are truly ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down in this way.”

For more news and updates on KSI and the Sidemen, check out our coverage here.