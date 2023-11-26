Sneako hits back after Sidemen brand him as most hated US streamer

Sneako hit back at the Sidemen after they listed him as one of the most hated American streamers during a recent podcast.

The controversial content creator, who streams primarily on Rumble, came under fire from the British group while they discussed who their least favorite streamers from America were, listing Sneako alongside Adin Ross, one of Kick’s biggest streamers.

It’s not the first time Sneako and the Sidemen have clashed. KSI and Sneako have repeatedly fought on social media, to the point where a boxing match between the two has repeatedly been floated.

Sidemen list Adin Ross and Sneako as their most hated streamers

During an episode of the Sidemen podcast, KSI asked the crew who the most hated US streamer was.

While the initial answer was Adin Ross, Sneako was also discussed, with the Sidemen saying: “Most people would say Adin Ross, but you could say Sneako, because he’s trying to diss us.”

Sneako reacted to the insult during his Rumble stream, and wasted no time in hitting back, saying: “Who the f*ck are you? Older Neon? Who are you? Who’s this dude? I don’t know anyone here.”

He then proceeded to make fun of KSI’s use of a racial slur on stream earlier this year, which caused significant backlash against the Sidemen.

“KSI is just mad that he doesn’t have any freedom of speech. You’re mad that you can’t be funny anymore, because you have to go do WWE stuff and bad podcasts and everything is PR-trained. You’re just mad! Sorry, you don’t have freedom of speech and you’re not funny anymore and you used to be.”

