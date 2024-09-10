Shroud rages off of his own game Spectre Divide just to play Deadlock

Shroud has raged off of his own game, Spectre Divide, just to hop over to Deadlock after stating the MOBA has “twisted” his brain and how he “perceives” himself.

Upon its proper acknowledgment from Valve, shroud was quick to claim that Deadlock was going to take over the world, and while it is still in early access right now, he may be right as the game is already attracting thousands.

As it gradually captures an audience in the tens of thousands, it’s clearly got its hooks in shroud as well, as the streamer quit playing his own new release in order to get more time in with Deadlock.

After a particularly difficult match in Spectre Divide, in which his team lost after blowing a hefty 7-2 lead, shroud decided to close the game to switch over to another.

As he jumped over to Deadlock, shroud was clearly still feeling the rage from his last match, despite saying he’d forget the game.

“I feel like this game, Deadlock, changed the way I perceive myself and my peers,” shroud said as he opened the game. “Deadlock has twisted my brain.”

His explanation of how Deadlock has changed him was quickly cut short as a viewer questioned why he wasn’t playing his own game instead.

“’Hey shroud isn’t playing his own f***ing game’… Bro I was just playing for five f***ing hours, six hours, you dumb piece of s**t,” he said as he walked off camera and hit something.

It’s quite rare to see the streamer rage at a game, only ever doing so in the case of a frustrating weapon or stream snipers.

More than a week into its release, Spectre Divide isn’t the biggest kid on the block when it comes to competitive live service games, with Deadlock hogging the spotlight. Moreover, the tactical FPS was already put under fire for releasing with high skin prices.