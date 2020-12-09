Logo
PUBG

PUBG Haven: First look at all-new Season 10 map

Published: 9/Dec/2020 11:13

by Alex Garton
PUBG Update

A brand new industrial style map has been revealed for PUBG, to be released alongside the game’s Season 10 update, and it’s called Haven.

PUBG Season 10 is set to release December 16 and fans of the battle royale will be excited to know an all-new landscape is included. It was first shown off in the new season’s trailer that fans could expect a new map but very few details were revealed.

A week away from Season 10’s release, the developers have finally revealed everything we need to know about the upcoming update. This includes a detailed breakdown of the new map Haven and the style of gameplay it encourages.

Haven supports up to 32 players at a time in Duos or 1-Man Duos.

PUBG Season 10 map Haven revealed

A blog post from the PUBG Corporation has detailed exactly what players can expect from Haven and where the new map is set.

According to the post, Haven is set on an industrial island in the rust belt of America. The dense map is filled with narrow urban streets and offers an element of verticality with its numerous accessible rooftops. Factory buildings and cranes litter the map’s landscape and provide the player with an industrial wasteland to explore.

It’s worth noting that Haven is a Seasonal map and will only be available for the duration of Season 10. On top of this, the map’s smaller size means there will be a maximum of 32 players in each match. Haven is available to play on PUBG’s test server all the way up to the release of the new season.

Haven is a seasonal map and will only be available for the duration of Season 10.

Haven is split up into six different districts that each offer the player a unique industrial area to explore:

  • Carbon Steelworks – A massive mill and steelworks complex that offers players a set of rooftops to explore.
  • Coal Yards – An industrial wasteland filled with accessible cranes and material piles.
  • Industrial Zone – A zone filled with factories, storage facilities, and chemical manufacturers.
  • Residential Zone – Filled with high-rise apartments and crowded urban streets.
  • Overpass – The overpass runs through the center of Haven and offers players a place to hide from enemies.
  • Docks – Located on the coast, the docks are filled with old barges and storage containers.
PUBG Season 10 is set to release on December 16.

The community will be hoping the new season lives up to the hype, with the industrial and dense landscape offered by Haven.

Remember, though, it’s a limited-time map so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to try it out! At the end of Season 10, it will disappear.

Pokemon

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go Kanto event: release date and tips

Published: 9/Dec/2020 11:09

by Daniel Megarry
Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is bringing Shiny Mew to the game as part of the upcoming Kanto event. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

Fans have been wondering when Shiny Mew would arrive in Pokemon Go for years now. The character has one of the best alternative designs in the game, swapping its traditional pink hue for a light blue shine, and it would be a fantastic addition to any player’s collection.

While the standard version of Mew is only available after completing the A Mythical Discovery special task, Shiny Mew will be even more difficult to catch, with players having to complete a very specific (and potentially long-winded) quest to be able to acquire one.

Shiny Mew Pokemon EmeraldShiny Mew in Gen 4’s Pokemon Emerald.

As part of the franchises’ 25th-anniversary celebrations taking part in 2021, a special Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will take place. All 150 Pokemon that originally appeared in the Kanto region will be available in Shiny form, and completing a special quest will bag you a Shiny Mew.

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

To get the chance to encounter Shiny Mew, players will first need to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store. They can then take part in a Special Research story on the day of the event, which leads to an “encounter with a special Pokemon”.

Once the first Special Research story is complete, players will be able to access a second Special Research story, in which a “long and challenging journey” will lead to the discovery of Shiny Mew.

Niantic have explained that the second Special Research story is meant to be completed “over a long period of time”, so gameplay for this part will likely expand far beyond the one-day event.

Instructions for finding Shiny Mew:

  1. Open the Pokemon Go app on your phone
  2. Purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store
  3. Open the Pokemon Go app on February 20, 2021, to get access to the first Special Research story
  4. Complete the first Special Research story, which unlocks the second Special Research story
  5. Complete the second Special Research story, which leads to Shiny Mew

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. This means you’ll only have a 12-hour window to open the app, get access to the first Special Research quest, and start your journey to get a Shiny Mew.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go’s Kanto event will be a celebration of the original 150 creatures

How much are Pokemon Go Kanto event tickets?

Unfortunately, Shiny Mew won’t come for free. Players will have to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event – which will set them back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins – from the in-game store if they want the chance to catch one of the incredibly rare creatures.

On a positive note, this means that if you do get one, you’ll truly be part of a select group of people who can say they own a Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go.

For more on the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration, including exciting features and instructions on how to join, we’ve rounded up all the details you need about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event.