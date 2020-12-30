Logo
Entertainment

Shroud explains how xQc is going to make OfflineTV’s Rust server “implode”

Published: 30/Dec/2020 6:41

by Brad Norton
xQc and shroud streaming on Twitch
Twitch: xQc / YouTube: Shroudy Rowdy

Share

Rust shroud xQc

50 of the world’s most popular streamers have gathered in OfflineTV’s Rust server, and everything’s going great… except Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes it’s only a matter of time until Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel makes it all “implode” in dramatic fashion.

Rust has become the popular title for content creation once again at the tail end of 2020. With a huge open-world for dozens to explore and make their own, it’s the perfect playground for streamers.

OfflineTV’s historic server has gathered 50 of the biggest names under one roof. While all has been going smoothly enough for the first few days, people are starting to get a little on edge. In fact, shroud thinks it could all come crashing down much sooner than everyone else expects.

From Pokimane to JackSepticEye, many of the internet’s biggest stars are involved, but only one may bring it all down; Shroud has tipped enigmatic Twitch star xQc as the one who might cause some server-ending chaos before too long.

“This server is going to implode soon,” he said out of nowhere on December 29, just two days into its existence. “I can just feel it.”

Despite smaller factions breaking off and sticking to their own spots on the map, shroud thinks it’s only a matter of time before those boundaries fall by the wayside.

“I can feel something bad happening,” he repeated.

Now that xQc is making a base, they’re gonna gather up, and they’re gonna start f***ing people up. Once that happens, either the server dies, or he gets kicked. That’s what I think is gonna happen.”

There’s no denying xQc would be among the chief suspects if things started going south. The streamer has a tendency to stir the pot and make things a little more exciting. We’ve already seen him trying to take some scalps for no apparent reason.

Here’s him having a cheeky crack at Pokimane earlier today:

“I know for a fact that people don’t want to fight on this server,” shroud added. While “some groups might,” the vast majority wants it to be a peaceful experience.

Just how long that idyllic scenario will last though, remains to be seen. It’s likely only a matter of time before someone steps out of line and shroud firmly believes it’ll be xQc when that time comes.

We’ve already seen one abrupt end to a stream from the Rust server. Valkyrae switched offline on the first day as viewers grew toxic over the Rust content. Perhaps some other abrupt endings are on the horizon as xQc sets up for chaos.

Entertainment

PayMoneyWubby responds after third Twitch streaming ban

Published: 30/Dec/2020 5:25

by Brad Norton
PayMoneyWubby talking to the camera
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby

Share

PayMoneyWubby Twitch

Comedic content creator ‘PayMoneyWubby’ has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, receiving yet another streaming ban for mysterious reasons before taking to Twitter to laugh it off, once again.

PayMoneyWubby has had a rough go of things on Twitch, and that’s putting it lightly. The streamer had already been banned twice over the past 13 months before receiving a third strike on December 29.

His previous dealings with the Amazon-owned platform were met with a great deal of confusion and frustration. From having his appeals ignored to mocking the platform and even threatening a move to Mixer, he’s been through the wringer.

Despite 11 months of ‘good behavior’ on the platform, PayMoneyWubby has now been blocked for a third time. Here’s what we know.

PayMoneyWubby streaming on Twitch
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby
PayMoneyWubby was closing in on 400,000 before his latest Twitch ban.

The latest Twitch ban came through on December 29 at roughly 8:40 PM PT.

No different from his last two dealings with Twitch, there’s currently no telling why his account was banned. However, various comments point towards some explicit content being the cause of this third strike.

Without any explanation yet again, the popular content creator took to Twitter almost immediately.

“How not Poggers of them,” he joked. His most recent punishment came a whole two days after his latest broadcast, according to fans.

Has PayMoneyWubby been permanently banned on Twitch?

As a result of his third consecutive strike on the platform, could PayMoneyWubby be well and truly done on Twitch? With how short a timeframe all three strikes came through, it’s entirely plausible that his account isn’t restored this time around.

“We keep a record of past violations,” the official Twitch guidelines state. “Multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

The more likely scenario is that Wubby simply appeals this strike, though Twitch has displayed a tendency of ignoring his cries for help in recent months.

A response is likely to follow up over the coming days, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more info as Wubby looks to get his Twitch account back.