Shroud explains how xQc is going to make OfflineTV’s Rust server “implode”

50 of the world’s most popular streamers have gathered in OfflineTV’s Rust server, and everything’s going great… except Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes it’s only a matter of time until Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel makes it all “implode” in dramatic fashion.

Rust has become the popular title for content creation once again at the tail end of 2020. With a huge open-world for dozens to explore and make their own, it’s the perfect playground for streamers.

OfflineTV’s historic server has gathered 50 of the biggest names under one roof. While all has been going smoothly enough for the first few days, people are starting to get a little on edge. In fact, shroud thinks it could all come crashing down much sooner than everyone else expects.

From Pokimane to JackSepticEye, many of the internet’s biggest stars are involved, but only one may bring it all down; Shroud has tipped enigmatic Twitch star xQc as the one who might cause some server-ending chaos before too long.

“This server is going to implode soon,” he said out of nowhere on December 29, just two days into its existence. “I can just feel it.”

Despite smaller factions breaking off and sticking to their own spots on the map, shroud thinks it’s only a matter of time before those boundaries fall by the wayside.

“I can feel something bad happening,” he repeated.

Now that xQc is making a base, they’re gonna gather up, and they’re gonna start f***ing people up. Once that happens, either the server dies, or he gets kicked. That’s what I think is gonna happen.”

There’s no denying xQc would be among the chief suspects if things started going south. The streamer has a tendency to stir the pot and make things a little more exciting. We’ve already seen him trying to take some scalps for no apparent reason.

Here’s him having a cheeky crack at Pokimane earlier today:

“I know for a fact that people don’t want to fight on this server,” shroud added. While “some groups might,” the vast majority wants it to be a peaceful experience.

Just how long that idyllic scenario will last though, remains to be seen. It’s likely only a matter of time before someone steps out of line and shroud firmly believes it’ll be xQc when that time comes.

We’ve already seen one abrupt end to a stream from the Rust server. Valkyrae switched offline on the first day as viewers grew toxic over the Rust content. Perhaps some other abrupt endings are on the horizon as xQc sets up for chaos.