Logo
Entertainment

Valkyrae’s massive Rust stream with 50 streamers: shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, more

Published: 26/Dec/2020 22:13

by Alan Bernal
Valkyrae / Shroud / Pokimane / Facepunch Studios

Share

Pokimane shroud Valkyrae

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae is getting ready to host a massive Rust server with a ton of streamers including shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, BrookeAB, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, and a whole lot more.

The survival sandbox game by Facepunch Studios spawns players into the wilderness to fend for themselves. At the start of every game, you start with nothing and have to take care of yourself while keeping your character healthy with scrap materials and sporadic loot found across the map.

Eventually, as players start to erect buildings, forts, and strongholds, clans start to form and an arms race determines who will reign supreme in the open-world survival game. With the private lobby filled to the brim with some of the streaming world’s most entertaining faces, it’s bound to have enough highlights for everybody to enjoy.

rust streamers valkyrae
Facepunch Studios
The private Rust server is going to host Valkyrae and 50 other streamers.

How to watch Valkyrae’s Rust stream

Valkyrae is kicking off her Rust stream at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST / 12 am BST on December 26, and, needless to say, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action in Rust as it unfolds.

Of course, the 100T streamer will be live on YouTube while every other participant is expected to broadcast the game on their respective channels. We’ll embed Valkyrae’s channel below when it’s live, but you can follow along with your favorite streamer on their respective feed.

Who’s playing in Valkyrae’s Rust event?

The playing field isn’t very forgiving for some people, since Valkyrae has an army of streamers ranging in expertise that could help them along in the game.

Although not an exhaustive list, The Game Awards’ 2020 Content Creator of the Year packed as many people participating in the stream in one tweet, with many bringing along thousands of potential viewers on their own.

As the game progresses, expect to see friends forming factions against others to steal loot, sabotage bases, and muddle up the comms. Crossovers with multiple streamers historically provide for some of the wildest content, and it’s sure to deliver in a game as random as Rust.

Don’t miss out on any of the action, as it’s bound to have multiple sagas involving numerous personalities once Valkyrae’s private server goes live soon.

Minecraft

Moistcr1tikal blasts Dream over response to Minecraft cheating allegations

Published: 26/Dec/2020 22:08

by Julian Young
Moistcr1tikal Dream Twitch Clip
Twitch / Moistcr1tikal

Share

Dream Moistcr1tikal

The Minecraft community has been in turmoil since popular YouTuber Dream was accused of cheating during his 1.16 speedrun. Moistcr1tikal has now chimed in by calling out Dream over his response to the allegations.

The Minecraft content creation scene has been filled with drama following accusations that Dream – a popular Minecraft YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers – cheated during his 1.16 speedrun attempt.

After a video was shared outlining the accusations against Dream, the YouTuber posted a response on December 23. In that video, Dream pushed back against the claims of cheating and said a “statistical expert with a Ph.D.” showed how the accusations were incorrect.

Dream’s response was largely criticized after Reddit user u/mbf- (a particle physicist with a Ph.D. in Physics) pointed out many amateur mistakes in the data analysis. After weeks of videos and posts regarding the allegations, Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White offered his thoughts on the situation.

In a clip, Moistcr1tikal – a variety content creator on Twitch and YouTube – slammed Dream’s response video. “It’s like someone spit on his honor or something,” he began.

“He could’ve just said ‘Yeah I cheated, what are you gonna do about it p**sy?'” he continued. Someone in his chat mentioned Dream hiring a Harvard professor – the statistical expert mentioned in his response video – and Moistcr1tikal slammed Dream over that point again.

“Oh did he? Can you tell me what professor that was?” he asked, and then continued “I know you can’t because he didn’t say who it was.” This point has been one of the major criticisms of Dream’s response, and Moistcr1tikal did not cut the YouTuber any slack over it.

Dream Cheating Allegations Response Video
YouTube / DreamXD
Dream posted a detailed response to the cheating allegations made against him, but a statistics expert has criticized many of the video’s claims.

Moistcr1tikal pointed out that u/mbf- was willing to provide his real name while debunking Dream’s response. For many, the fact that Dream has not confirmed who the expert in his video was is further proof that he was in fact cheating.

“You can’t make a response like that, that hinges on the qualifications of your Harvard Ph.D. statistical astrophysicist grad and not give info on who did it,” he said, with the clip ending as the streamer shook his head. “That’s not how that works.”

Dream has not commented on the situation via YouTube or Twitter since the response video posted on December 23. The Minecraft community will need to wait and see if any parties provide more evidence to support or debunk the claims of cheating.