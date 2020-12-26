100 Thieves’ Valkyrae is getting ready to host a massive Rust server with a ton of streamers including shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, BrookeAB, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, and a whole lot more.

The survival sandbox game by Facepunch Studios spawns players into the wilderness to fend for themselves. At the start of every game, you start with nothing and have to take care of yourself while keeping your character healthy with scrap materials and sporadic loot found across the map.

Eventually, as players start to erect buildings, forts, and strongholds, clans start to form and an arms race determines who will reign supreme in the open-world survival game. With the private lobby filled to the brim with some of the streaming world’s most entertaining faces, it’s bound to have enough highlights for everybody to enjoy.

How to watch Valkyrae’s Rust stream

Valkyrae is kicking off her Rust stream at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST / 12 am BST on December 26, and, needless to say, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action in Rust as it unfolds.

Of course, the 100T streamer will be live on YouTube while every other participant is expected to broadcast the game on their respective channels. We’ll embed Valkyrae’s channel below when it’s live, but you can follow along with your favorite streamer on their respective feed.

Who’s playing in Valkyrae’s Rust event?

The playing field isn’t very forgiving for some people, since Valkyrae has an army of streamers ranging in expertise that could help them along in the game.

Although not an exhaustive list, The Game Awards’ 2020 Content Creator of the Year packed as many people participating in the stream in one tweet, with many bringing along thousands of potential viewers on their own.

As the game progresses, expect to see friends forming factions against others to steal loot, sabotage bases, and muddle up the comms. Crossovers with multiple streamers historically provide for some of the wildest content, and it’s sure to deliver in a game as random as Rust.

Don’t miss out on any of the action, as it’s bound to have multiple sagas involving numerous personalities once Valkyrae’s private server goes live soon.