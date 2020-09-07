MattDoesFitness reveals $650,000 house renovation with home gym

Popular fitness YouTuber, Matt ‘MattDoesFitness’ Morsia, has given fans a sneak peek into his $650k+ house renovation, complete with his very own home gym.

MattDoesFitness is a name synonymous with the YouTube Fitness industry. Having been in the game since 2013, Morsia has built a sizable following of almost two million subscribers.

The Gymshark athlete will often post videos on ridiculous eating challenges to absurd feats of strength. Having collaborated with the likes of Eddie Hall and Ross Edgley, Matt often finds himself taking on any obstacle — from swimming in a frozen lake to strongman training.

But the star of the show, no doubt, is his son Luca, who often features in the opening segments of a video as part of a skit. And the theme remains much the same in their $650,000 house tour video.

MattDoesFitness unveils £500k+ house plan

Back in early June 2020, Matt made the plunge and snagged his new house. Shortly after, fans had a tour of the house, but he's since remained silent about his plans to make changes to the property.

Now, Morsia has gone into detail about the changes coming in the next few months. And aside from the existing home gym (which was finalized back in August), it looks like the vast majority is being repurposed into an ultra-modern, open plan house.

Complete with a slide and climbing frame (yes, that’s right), MattDoesFitness explained how they’ll be looking to knock down the majority of the walls and completely revamp the house to suit their modern look.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN1dZXc-7JU

Of course, he estimates the project will set them back north of $650,000 — and it’s easy to see why, with all of the structural changes being made.

Naturally, this will serve as the ‘before,’ and the finished product will likely be showcased on Matt’s channel as and when the massive project is finished.