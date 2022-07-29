Sakura Miko tops VTuber streaming stats for Q2 2022 after mega celebrations

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Hololive star Sakura Miko has risen up the stream rankings to claim the number one VTuber spot for Q2 2022, according to stats from Stream Hatchet. She is the third-biggest female streamer overall, with Usada Pekora and VShojo’s Ironmouse rounding out the list.

She might not be the first name you think of when you hear Hololive ⁠— especially for a Western audience ⁠— but Sakura Miko is one of the biggest VTubers in the world for a reason.

The pink-haired superstar (living up to her name) has taken home the accolade of the most watched VTuber for Q2 2022, with more than 4.5 million hours watched across April to June according to a report from Stream Hatchet.

It’s been a mega quarter for Sakura Miko. She recently crested 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, and has had a jam packed schedule for basically the whole three months. She has been very active on Hololive’s Rust and Minecraft servers, collabing with other stars from the VTuber agency.

Those numbers aren’t just good for a VTuber but any content creator. Miko’s 4.5 million across the three months makes her the third-most popular streamer on any platform outside of China, trailing behind Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa (8.2 million) and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys (also 4.5 million).

She is joined in the top 10 by fellow Hololive star Usada Pekora, who was fifth overall with 4.1 million hours watched. This is even more impressive given she was on hiatus for a month, returning in mid-June.

VShojo star ‘Ironmouse’ rounded out the list with 3.3 million hours watched. It’s a decline from her record-breaking quarter earlier this year thanks to her subathon, but she’s held on to the majority of her audience to keep pushing forward as Twitch’s biggest VTuber.

These three names are a staple on these top 10 lists, but as VTubing continues to grow with new generation debuts seemingly endless, expect more to pop up.