Rubi Rose leaks DMs from OnlyFans sub who sent $90K & got tattoo of her

Rapper Rubi Rose leaked messages from an obsessed OnlyFans subscriber and crypto bro confessing his love for her after spending over $30,000 on her content.

There’s down bad and then there’s this guy. A Rubi Rose fanatic is going viral for all the wrong reasons after the rapper leaked a series of frantic DMs he sent to her.

Like many influencers, Rubi Rose has been making a fortune on OnlyFans, joining the likes of Amouranth and Corinna Kopf who have made a killing on the adult platform. However, as we’ve seen in the past, parasocial relationships can come with some major drawbacks.

Mere days after meeting her number one OnlyFans spender in person, Rose revealed that her fan took their meeting to heart, spending over $90K on her and believed that the two had a “genuine connection.”

Rubi Rose tells obsessed fan to tattoo his face after offering to send $400K in Bitcoin

In the DMs from the man whom Rose listed as “Brandon weird OF fan” in her phone, the man kept messaging, claiming he would “empty his bank account” to be with her.

“I even spent $30,000 more on you since we met, because I thought we had something genuine and real,” he said in the messages.

A photo from the messages even shows that he had spent over $90K on Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans and the shenanigans didn’t stop there. The fan further added that he would be willing to be the rapper’s “maid” and be bossed around.

Eventually, the man offered to send her $400,000 worth of Bitcoin and sent a video where he got her face tattooed on his leg.

Amazingly, she never replied, instead posting the messages to Twitter/X and the caption “Tat my face on u so i know it’s real.”

So far, it’s not clear if he’ll take the request seriously, but this is certainly one of the wildest interactions we’ve ever seen when it comes to OnlyFans, even if it is mostly one way.