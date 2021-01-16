 Rookie Twitch streamer tears up after finally getting first viewers - Dexerto
Rookie Twitch streamer tears up after finally getting first viewers

Published: 16/Jan/2021 15:49

by Georgina Smith
NickCKelly while streaming on Twitch
Twitch: NickCKelly

New Twitch streamer NickCKelly got emotional on stream when he got his first viewers after waiting for nearly an hour, gaining thousands as followers as a result of his wholesome reaction.

2020 was a booming year for Twitch, with top creators like xQc and Valkyrae achieving huge numbers in terms of followers and views, and several gaming trends surging in popularity at various points in the year, meaning success all around.

With these huge creators out here smashing records, it’s easy to forget that many are only just starting out their venture into streaming, both casually and seriously.

This year has no doubt prompted more people than ever before to give streaming a try, but it’s not as easy as it might seem from the outside – especially if you’re starting from zero.

Twitch Logo Black Background
Twitch
2020 helped Twitch do massive numbers all round.

NickCKelly was one such individual who wanted to give streaming a go, and he couldn’t have been more grateful when he eventually got his first viewers after a while on stream by himself.

He had been streaming for almost an hour when he noticed that some viewers had joined his previously empty chat, and he looked stunned.

“I have my first viewer, hi!” Nick said, looking taken aback by the sudden appearance. “Wow, this is amazing. I’m genuinely honored to have you in my stream, you’re my first viewer that I’ve had, I’ve been streaming for 48 minutes.”

“I feel like I’m gonna cry, man,” he said with the most wholesome reaction possible, tearing up as he spoke to his new viewers.

Over on Reddit, user Avoxio who found Nick’s stream explained why they entered his empty stream. “Me and some friends were scrolling through twitch and found this guy. His stream title got us intrigued so we decided to stop by.”

They also said “at first we thought he was trolling so we messed around a bit not thinking anything of it, throughout our conversation we realized that he was being genuine,” and said they decided to share his stream in hopes of getting him recognition.

Comment from discussion Wholesome Streamer gets emotional after getting his first viewers in an hour..

Nick also responded in the comments: “I will not let you all down. I want to prove to people that there is goodness in the world, and that we are capable of so much more than most think. I think there’s so much pain and suffering in the world right now. Helping even a single person is making a difference in the world.”

The unexpected reaction from the small streamer certainly seemed to strike a chord with some viewers, and Nick has now shot up to 4.7 thousand followers at the time of writing.

Valkyrae overtook Pokimane as most watched female streamer in 2020

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:32 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 16:48

by Jacob Hale
valkyrae pokimane streamers
Instagram: pokimanelol/100 Thieves

A new, in-depth streaming report shows that Valkyrae is officially the biggest female streamer on the internet, even beating out the likes of Pokimane for the number one spot.

Having just celebrated her 29th birthday, Valkyrae (real name Rachel Hofstetter) has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, and her move from Twitch to YouTube at the start of 2020 has proven to be an incredible change for both herself and the YouTube streaming platform.

As a variety streamer, Hofstetter is always on top of what her fans and the wider streaming audience wants to see, whether it’s Fortnite or Fall Guys, Among Us or Rust.

So, it’s no surprise to see her rising the ranks, but now we know exactly how much of a success 2020 was for Valkyrae.

valkyrae streaming youtube
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae has become a huge name in the streaming world.

According to a new report from Stream Hatchet, Valkyrae tops the list of most viewed female streamers, just beating Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to the punch, with these two far exceeding the numbers put up by their closest competition.

As you can see in the graphic below, it was an incredibly tight-knit race at the top, but Valkyrae’s 23.6m hours watched came out above Pokimane’s 23.3m.

Scaling down the list is Korean streamer saddummy with 20.1m, Japanese VTuber Usada Pekora at 14.6m, and finally Jinnytty rounding out the top 5 with 14m hours watched.

top female streamers list valkyrae pokimane jinnytty
Stream Hatchet
Valkyrae just pipped Pokimane to the top spot.

At almost 24m hours watched in 2020, Stream Hatchet say Valkyrae grew over 7,304% year on year, an almost unfathomable amount of growth in the space of 12 months.

Overall, the gap between male and female streamers is continuing to close, according to Stream Hatchet. Using their stats, Valkyrae places 63rd across all streamers for hours watched, with the likes of xQc, Gaules and summit1g taking the top overall spots.

Anybody could tell you that Valkyrae had an incredible year, earning herself a nomination for Streamer of the Year in the Dexerto Awards, but it’s mind blowing to see just how much she has grown and cemented her place in the livestreaming space in the last year alone.