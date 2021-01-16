Rookie Twitch streamer tears up after finally getting first viewers - Dexerto

New Twitch streamer NickCKelly got emotional on stream when he got his first viewers after waiting for nearly an hour, gaining thousands as followers as a result of his wholesome reaction.

2020 was a booming year for Twitch, with top creators like xQc and Valkyrae achieving huge numbers in terms of followers and views, and several gaming trends surging in popularity at various points in the year, meaning success all around.

With these huge creators out here smashing records, it’s easy to forget that many are only just starting out their venture into streaming, both casually and seriously.

This year has no doubt prompted more people than ever before to give streaming a try, but it’s not as easy as it might seem from the outside – especially if you’re starting from zero.

NickCKelly was one such individual who wanted to give streaming a go, and he couldn’t have been more grateful when he eventually got his first viewers after a while on stream by himself.

He had been streaming for almost an hour when he noticed that some viewers had joined his previously empty chat, and he looked stunned.

“I have my first viewer, hi!” Nick said, looking taken aback by the sudden appearance. “Wow, this is amazing. I’m genuinely honored to have you in my stream, you’re my first viewer that I’ve had, I’ve been streaming for 48 minutes.”

“I feel like I’m gonna cry, man,” he said with the most wholesome reaction possible, tearing up as he spoke to his new viewers.

Over on Reddit, user Avoxio who found Nick’s stream explained why they entered his empty stream. “Me and some friends were scrolling through twitch and found this guy. His stream title got us intrigued so we decided to stop by.”

They also said “at first we thought he was trolling so we messed around a bit not thinking anything of it, throughout our conversation we realized that he was being genuine,” and said they decided to share his stream in hopes of getting him recognition.

Nick also responded in the comments: “I will not let you all down. I want to prove to people that there is goodness in the world, and that we are capable of so much more than most think. I think there’s so much pain and suffering in the world right now. Helping even a single person is making a difference in the world.”

The unexpected reaction from the small streamer certainly seemed to strike a chord with some viewers, and Nick has now shot up to 4.7 thousand followers at the time of writing.