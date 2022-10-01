Robbi Jade Lew challenges Garrett Adelstein to Poker game amid viral cheating claims

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Robbi Jade Lew has challenged Garrett Adelstein to a heads-up game of Poker after she came under fire for claims of cheating during a World Poker Tour event.

Over the last few weeks, there have been some wild cheating allegations thrown around in different sports – mainly in Chess – and now Poker is having it’s moment in the spotlight because of it.

On the Poker front, the allegations exploded on September 30 when Robbi Jade Lew was accused of cheating during a World Poker Tour event after taking on Garrett Adelstein in a head-to-head hand.

Robbi didn’t have anything spectacular to hand, holding just a Jack and Four against Garrett’s Eight and Seven. Though, she matched his all-in bet for the river card. She won the hand with just a Jack high card, which stunned players at the table, but immediately prompted some claims of cheating.

Robbi Jade Lew challenges Garrett Adelstein amid poker cheating claims

Amid the fallout, where Robbi gave Garrett his chips back, a handful of Poker players have given their backing to the female star – including legendary Daniel Negreanu.

The situation is reportedly being investigated by the casino where the event was held, but Robbi believes she’ll be “vindicated” and wants to take on Garrett in a heads-up game once things have been cleared up.

“Garrett, I’ve got an idea. After I’m vindicated, let’s go heads up,” Robbi tweeted afterwards. “The whole world can watch me read you all day.”

Given that Robbi said that the pair had clashed off-camera over the incident, and Garrett has yet to respond to her offer, it remains to be seen if they’ll settle things.

There is huge interest from fans, though, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them face off in a one-on-one showdown for high stakes and bragging rights.