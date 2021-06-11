RIP Alex trending as 17-year-old football YouTuber Kipsta passes away - Dexerto

In the early hours of June 11, it was announced that young YouTuber Kipsta passed away during a life-saving operation. Twitter has honored the 17-year-old by getting RIP Alex to trend.

Avid football fan and YouTube enthusiast, Kipsta, has passed away in the early hours of June 11 during a lifesaving heart procedure.

During an ongoing battle with heart failure, the 17-year-old was admitted to hospital in early May after being informed that he needed an urgent heart transplant. He vlogged his hospital experience for thousands of fans, constantly approaching his hospital treatment with a smile.

In order to honor his memory and contribution to the social media scene, fans and strangers alike have managed to get RIP Alex trending on Twitter.

YouTuber Kipsta passes away at 17

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Alex’s sister broke the news of his passing at 3:45AM on June 11. Sharing a beautiful photo of the pair, the Tweet has almost 60k likes at the time of writing.

“As you all might already know my brother passed away today,” she writes. “He had a very hard operation which lasted seven hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore, he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel.”

Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today 💔🙏🏻he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel 👼 he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex 😪👼💔x pic.twitter.com/BRfbZIQfra — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

A follow-up tweet thanks fans for their ongoing support, noting that “You all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on! All the messages kept his head up. He carried on due to all the nice support he had from Twitter.”

Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing !you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex . — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

Even Alex himself released a heartbreaking tweet before the surgery was underway, giving his fans a fond farewell in case of the worst. “Going in for a life-saving procedure if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people thank you for all you’ve done for me,” the YouTube star wrote prior to the operation.

Going in for a life saving procedure if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people thank you for all you’ve done for me but we pray we see it through and we pray we get fatter and fitter after it for them to see progress and not say they can’t do anything after surgery — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 10, 2021

RIP Alex trends on Twitter

In response to the news, fans and strangers everywhere have tweeted out “RIP Alex” in order to get Alex’s story trending.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford shared an image of Alex holding his children’s book ‘YOU are a Champion,” writing: “my guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support.”

My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support 💔 @KipstaUnited https://t.co/YnSUwJ9KoE — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2021

FIFA Twitch streamer, Milkydinho, paid tribute to the avid football fan by writing: “this is the saddest thing I’ve read in a long time, I personally didn’t know Alex but always seen his updates on my TL and I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now.”

This is the saddest thing I’ve read in a long time, I personally didn’t know Alex but always seen his updates on my TL and I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now If anyone finds any go fund me links relating to Alex please send it my way RIP Alex 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EP5uEvT9xy — Milkydinho 🅙 (@FUTMilkydinho) June 11, 2021

Mark Goldbridge, presenter for United’s fan channel The United Stand, urged people to get Alex’s YouTube channel to 10k views, writing “I expect this to be done in 10 minutes.”

I expect this to be done in ten minutes. All you good good people do your thing. RIP Alex https://t.co/2TDL9FMaxs — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 11, 2021

If you’d like to get involved in this effort, the link to Alex’s channel is here.

Tributes are continuing to pour in across social media, showing just how many lives Alex and his story touched.