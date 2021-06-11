FIFA 21 source code allegedly stolen in massive EA hack - Dexerto

Over 780 GB of data, including source codes for games like FIFA 21, have reportedly been stolen from EA servers. Hackers allegedly broke into the developer’s systems and are now selling the sensitive data for millions.

Critical data of various EA properties, including the Frostbite engine, FIFA 21, The Sims, Battlefield, as well as other software development kits have reportedly been stolen by hackers.

The hack, first reported by Vice, has started circulating on forums, with over 780 GB of data up for sale.

This includes source codes for the popular games, which can give cheat developers an edge in trying to work around EA’s failsafes.

Advertisement

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement.

The developer has also started “actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation”.

It comes after a series of ransomware attacks against other developers in the last 12 months, including Capcom and CD Projekt Red.

The latter reportedly had the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, among other titles like The Witcher 3, sold for around $7 million.

Related News

EA confirmed that no player data was stolen and there is “no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy”.

Advertisement

However, to be safe, EA is improving internal security to try and prevent any further attacks.