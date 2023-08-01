Ally Shapiro exposes Delta Airlines for broken window shade during 8-hour flight

Ally Shapiro was forced to tape up her window by herself instead of being given a new seat.

RHONY alum Jill Zarin’s daughter Ally Shapiro has gone viral for exposing Delta Airlines for putting her in a seat with a broken window and giving her makeshift reinforcements.

Content creator and part owner of Jill & Ally, Ally Shapiro, has gone viral on TikTok for her bizarre airplane experience with Delta Airlines.

Although she was on an 8-hour flight, expecting to have no issue, the already anxiety-ridden business owner had more to worry about than she intended.

Though she expected to be called a “Karen” for exposing Delta Airlines on the internet, TikTok has given her nothing but support for her inconvenience.

Instagram: allyshapiro Ally Shapiro, daughter of RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

Ally Shapiro calls Delta Airline experience “insane”

In a TikTok video that’s gone viral, Shapiro captioned her experience with a broken window shade, saying, “When you pay for an extremely expensive international flight that’s 8 hours long, you would think a window shade would be included.”

She continued, “They offered me tape and safety books (ironically) so I could tape it myself. I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane.”

Shapiro then explained how the steward made her take down the book and tape that they had given her before she exited the plane, as it would have upset management.

Shapiro later told The Post that she was “shocked” that her unpleasant 8 hour flight from France to New York grew a fanbase with more supporters than not, as one TikToker commented, “I’d be on the phone immediately after landing for those miles.”

Though Shapiro called Delta Airlines after her flight to make them aware of her broken window shade, they only reimbursed her with 15,000 miles, which comes out to be $150.

Although she wasn’t treated with a better seat after being told to patch up her window with books and tape, Shapiro says she will likely still fly Delta in the future.