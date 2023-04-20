Rapping baby stuns internet with perfect flow: “Gerber on that beat”

A rapping baby is taking over TikTok, stunning viewers with her surprisingly perfect flow after a producer put a beat on her adorable, gibberish bars.

TikTok is a hive for all kinds of viral content, as the app is constantly turning out popular trends and fads — but the latest video taking over the platform is nothing short of adorable.

A baby is taking the site by storm after she laid down a rap that’s surprisingly impressive… even if her lyrics are just a bunch of cute babble and gibberish.

Article continues after ad

Commenters just can’t get past the infant’s jaw-dropping flow, showing that she’s clearly competent when it comes to the rap game (even if she doesn’t know any words right now).

Viewers stunned by baby’s impressive rap skills

However, the little tyke’s bars got even more impressive when TikToker and music producer J.Random paired her lyrics with a sick beat, racking up over nine million views in less than a week.

Viewers couldn’t help but praise the kiddo’s skills, with some saying that, once she learns to talk, other rappers might be in big trouble.

Article continues after ad

“Lil Baby got 24 hours to respond,” one user joked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The incoherence was actually rhyming though,” another said. “Bars!”

“Just wait until have a functioning vocabulary y’all, she is going to destroy the game!” another remarked.

“Don’t know what she saying, but I’m bobbing my head so hard,” another wrote.

It’s clear that this baby is a viral sensation… but she’s not the only tot to take over the internet for rapping. Self-proclaimed “kid sensation” VanVan is also a prominent social media star, best known for her freestyle raps like ‘Playing Outside Everyday’ while her dad hypes her up in the background.

Article continues after ad

These adorable kiddos are sparking hope for the next generation of musical greats on the internet… but one man was definitely not in the mood to deal with babies on his flight, going on a viral rant after an infant cried for “over 40 minutes” on an airplane.