UK shoppers fight over Prime in viral video with KSI & Logan’s drink in high demand

In a viral video, UK shoppers stampede shelves at an Aldi to get their hands on Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime energy drink.

The two popular YouTube streamers have been rivals in the past, facing off against one another in two separate boxing matches.

But KSI and Paul have since teamed up, launching a sports energy drink under the Prime label packed with vitamins, electrolytes, and coconut water.

Unsurprisingly, stores continue to rapidly sell out stock of Prime, and some people have resorted to causing carnage in an effort to purchase the drink.

Aldi customers in the UK fight over KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime

Aldi shoppers in the UK lined up early this morning, December 29, for a chance to get their hands on the Prime Hydration beverage. Chaos of another kind ensued as soon as the doors opened.

Twitter user Mark Hall captured footage of a scene wherein Aldi customers of all ages clamored over a box filled with the item.

At one point in the video, an older man even takes two bottles from the hands of a young boy. Hall described the scenes as “absolute carnage.”

At first glance, the above viral video looks as though it could be footage from a Black Friday sale. But instead of fighting over cheap TVs, customers have it out for one another because of Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime energy drink.

The beverage is also available to purchase in the United States, with retailers such as Target, Walmart, and CVS selling them in-store and online.