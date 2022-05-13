Pokimane commends JiDion for ‘most racist town’ YouTube video: “He’d do anything for content”

JiDion’s most recent YouTube video, ‘I went to the most racist town,’ has taken the internet by storm, with Pokimane showering the creator with praise on stream.

The burgeoning friendship between JiDion ‘JiDion’ Adams and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ has been one of the greater redemption arcs of 2022.

With JiDion going from getting banned on Twitch for ‘hate-raiding’ Poki, to reaching out with an apology, making amends, and actively working to improve his actions in the future.

JiDion took the lessons learned from his edge-lord explosion into popularity and applied them into focused content creation, resulting in his newest upload, the hyper-viral ‘I went to the most racist town in America.’

Pokimane reacted to the video in full, offering support for the fellow creator. Watching him walk through a Walmart in Harrison, Arkansas while yelling out to meet Tom Robb, the Grand Wizard of the KKK, Imane was a mixture of stunned and impressed.

“He would do anything for content, and I respect that,” she said.

Contrasting JiDion’s experience with the town’s reputation for racism, Poki felt that it was in part due to the general feelings of acceptance put forth by the age of social media.

“What I will say is it’s nice to see at least the younger generation doesn’t seem to feel that way whatsoever, and I do credit a lot of that to the internet.”

The video continues with Jidion heading to the local school and the students going absolutely wild, yelling and chanting his name. Pokimane related the experience to her own ventures into small towns as a known entity.

Closing out her feelings on the matter saying: “Bro, I will say this is how it is when you go to a small town where nothing that cool ever happens. Like my home town. You’re gonna feel so much love.”