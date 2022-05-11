Jidion slams Hasan for “patronizing” reaction to viral YouTube video: “I know what racism is”

Popular YouTuber Jidion is hitting back at Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan after the broadcaster reacted to his video visiting “the most racist town in America.”

Jidion is a YouTuber with a combined 6.6 million subscribers across multiple channels. While he’s been creating content for some time, he found himself making headlines earlier this year after feuding with Twitch streamer Pokimane.

Although the two squashed their beef in an internet-breaking mukbang video, Jidion has since found himself in another squabble with a high-profile influencer: Hasan.

The issue began when Hasan reacted to one of Jidion’s videos, where he visited the “most racist town in America” — Harrison, Arkansas.

Jidion claimed that his experiences in the town were contrary to his initial expectations.

The creator said in an interview with Harrison’s mayor, Jerry Jackson, that he’d received “a lot of love” from the townspeople, but admitted that he did “get a few looks.”

His video has racked up over 6 million views since being published on May 6, 2022.

Hasan reacted to Jidion’s video a short while later. In his reaction, Hasan pointed out that “just because a town is racist doesn’t mean that they’re going to be literally running around and doing hate crimes,” before claiming that Jidion “doesn’t give a s**t” and was primarily “worried about making clickbait stuff and doing comedy.”

Jidion hits back at Hasan’s “patronizing” comments

Jidion hit back at these statements in a stream the next day, where he took issue with Hasan “patronizing” him regarding the topic of racism.

“I do give a s**t,” Jidion argued. “First, I’m a Black man. It doesn’t matter how many followers I have, or what influence I have. First things first, I’m a Black man.… I do care.”

“I don’t have a skewed perception of what racism is,” he continued. “I’ve been Black 21 years of my life. I know what racism is. I know the different forms that it comes in.”

“I could have died while I was out there. I risked my life because I wanted to actually see it for myself, instead of letting a video dictate my opinion. I’m not going to let a two-minute video dictate my opinion of an entire town.”

Near the end of his stream, Jidion called Hasan “all talk,” claiming he “just doesn’t have the balls” to “get down in the trenches and do what I do” in speaking to the town’s locals about racism.

Hasan has yet to comment further on the situation at the time of writing.