Pokimane hits back at Amber Heard comparison after showing off new hair color

Pokimane showed off her fiery new hair color to her Twitch chat… though some fans couldn’t help but jokingly compare the streamer to a certain Aquaman star.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most followed woman on Twitch, and as such, any major style change she makes causes quite a stir among her nine million devoted followers.

Last year, Anys wore her hair naturally on stream for the first time, revealing that she’s a curly-haired queen and proudly rocking the ‘new to Twitch’ style.

While the change did spark some backlash among certain viewers, the internet, overall, was receptive to her curly hair (not to mention the excitement that happened when she got a temporary tattoo).

Advertisement

Now, Anys has changed up her look again — this time, by dyeing her hair a different color.

On May 8, Pokimane booted up her Twitch stream to show off her red-orange hair.

It’s a subtle difference, but it’s definitely noticeable, and it’s clear she was excited to hear the opinions of her chat.

In a funny twist of events, her fans ended up trolling her by claiming they “couldn’t see a difference” and saying the new ‘do’ “looked the same” as it had before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pokimane ❤ (@pokimanelol)

While Anys took the joking in stride, there was one particular comment that she couldn’t let slide.

Advertisement

One particular fan made a joking comparison to actress Amber Heard, who notably sports bright red hair in Aquaman.

Right now, Heard is in the middle of a lengthy defamation trial with ex-spouse Johnny Depp, who is suing his former wife for $50 million in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post back in 2018.

Poki was having none of this comparison. “Hell no, I’m not!” she exclaimed after reading the comment. “I am not. I am not! I am very, very, very not. That ain’t me! No siree! Nope!”

While it was all fun and games with her Twitch chat, it looks like Anys wasn’t about to let a comparison like that slide.

Advertisement

Though all in all, it looks like her new hair color was well-received in the end, marking a new fashion era for the streaming powerhouse.