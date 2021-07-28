$100k PogChamps4 Chess tournament announced ft. MrBeast, Ludwig, Botez Sisters & more

The fourth iteration of the now-famous PogChamps chess tournament has officially been announced, with a number of top streamers and chess players set to juke it out for the $100,000 prize pool.

The last PogChamps tournament saw The Office star Rainn Wilson channel his inner Dwight Schrute following a tough loss to French League of Legends player Andréas ‘Sardoche’ Honnet.

The tournaments themselves are always full of fun, with varying skill levels making for both interesting and hilarious matchups.

Now, it’s about to pop off once again with top YouTube and Twitch stars searching for that checkmate against one another.

As organized by Chess.com, the tournament guarantees a $100k prize pool, a figure which will then be matched by Chess.com in the form of a charitable donation to Rise Above the Disorder (RAD) charity, dedicated to making mental health care more accessible and affordable.

PogChamps 4 is set to kick off on August 29 on the official chess Twitch and YouTube channels. The following creators have already been announced, with more to come:

Ludwig

MrBeast

Rubius

IAmCristinini

SapNap

ConnorEatsPants

On the hosting and commentary team you’ll find popular chess personalities such as the Botez sisters, Anna Rudolf and GothamChess among others.

Be sure to catch the stream on August 29, and with many more participants from across the internet set to be announced in the weeks prior, we could be in for the best PogChamps chess tournament yet.