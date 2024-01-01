Pink Sauce creator is making new spice mixes but critics aren’t impressed

The creator of the viral Pink Sauce, Chef Pii, has revealed a line of new spice mixes “coming soon” to her website — but it’s clear that viewers aren’t impressed with her latest business venture.

In 2022, Veronica Shaw — better known as ‘Chef Pii’ on social media — went viral for creating a bright pink condiment called ‘Pink Sauce.’

After the sauce took TikTok by storm, Shaw started to sell it on her own… but consumers began to notice some flaws in the product, with several claiming their sauce had spoiled in the summer heat after it was shipped to them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shaw managed to turn the bad press around after scoring a deal with Dave’s Gourmet, which placed Pink Sauce on shelves at Walmart for $7.33 a bottle… but her success was short-lived.

Dave’s Gourmet / The Pink Sauce

In 2023, Shaw claimed she had been “financially sabotaged” by Dave’s Gourmet and even created a GoFundMe, saying she’d gone completely broke as a result of her deal with the sauce company — something Dave’s Gourmet denied in a public statement.

Pink Sauce creator roasted over new spice mixes

Despite her apparent financial hardships, it looks like Chef Pii is still cooking up new products, as netizens noticed something new on the official Pink Sauce website in late December 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the top of the site is an image of several colorful packets labeled with various names like, “Not Mustard,” “Blue Sauce,” “Green Sauce,” “The Pink Sauce,” and “Ruanch.”

The Pink Sauce

The banner says these “plant-based fun eats” are “coming soon.” While they might look mysterious based on this image alone, Chef Pii has been talking about her latest products for a couple months now.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In November 2023, Chef Pii said that she’s making a new line of “dry spices” in a TikTok video, allowing consumers to “customize your own color and flavor intensity.”

Article continues after ad

“My mission is to bring real quality to y’all,” she said. “That’s my promise. To learn from my mistakes. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Article continues after ad

Despite her goodwill, it looks like commenters still aren’t impressed with Chef Pii’s newest idea.

“Baby, just stop, please,” one user wrote.

“Dave’s receipts are pretty damning,” another said.

“No, it’s okay… you can keep it,” yet another remarked.

For now, there’s no telling where the Pink Sauce brand is headed after Chef Pii’s falling out with Dave’s Gourmet. Dexerto has reached out for comment on her new spice mixes, but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.