Ben Askren calls out Jake Paul for MMA fight after his switch from boxing

Former UFC star Ben Askren has offered to fight Jake Paul in MMA, after the YouTuber turned boxer signed his first official agreement with the PFL.

With how fast the influencer fighting sphere is moving, fans might be forgiven for missing a beat or too.

Right now, a lot of the community’s attention is on Dillion Danis reportedly pulling out of his fight with KSI. Instead, KSI will fight FaZe Temperrr.

Resultantly, it may have been missed that Jake Paul has signed his first agreement with the Professional Fighters League, investing in the UFC competitor.

Now, he may have a first opponent.

Ben Askren calls out Jake Paul following MMA agreement

Former UFC star Ben Askren, who Paul comfortably bested when they met in the ring in April 2021, has signalled a willingness to meet again, this time in MMA.

Responding to an ESPN tweet, which asked whether fans would like to see Askren take on Paul in a MMA fight, Askren said it would be “delightful”.

“Well that would be delightful, but my UFC contract froze when I retired,” he explained. “Lots of hurdles to clear, someone take care of those for me and I’d love to rub his face in the canvas for a while.”

In short, it doesn’t sound like it could occur soon because of the contractual obstacles that need to be overcome.

However, assuming those can be taken care of, Askren is more than willing to do battle with Paul again, this time in a sport a little closer to home.

Paul hasn’t responded as of the time of writing but, if his track record’s anything to go by, he probably won’t back down. Following his MMA contract move, Paul went on to call out all-time-great Nate Diaz.