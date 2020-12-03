Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie stunned by how “weird” he was in old videos

Published: 3/Dec/2020 20:45

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of popular YouTuber PewDiePie.
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

During his December 2 upload, popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reacted to past content from his entire career. The Swede was taken back by how “weird” he was in older videos.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for the last decade. With over 108 million subscribers in 2020, the 31-year-old is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world.

In his latest upload, he decided to take a look back at his past videos, and was stunned at just how “weird” some of his older videos could sometimes get.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie reacting to his old content.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber hilariously reacted to his old content.

PewDiePie realizes how weird his old content was

Fans of PewDiePie know that over the years, the star has had many “phases” in his career. From horror games to being a meme connoisseur, the content creator has had an incredibly varied output of content. However during his December 2 upload, he was floored by how “weird” he could actually be in his past videos.

“I never realized how weird I am. Seeing all this, it’s like what the f**k is wrong with me, dude?” he exclaimed before breaking into laughter. He had the revelation while watching a clip compilation of his entire career which were taken “out of context.”

The 31-year-old watched several more compilations that chronicled his YouTube channel from 2010 to 2020, before he came to a realization. “I’ve shot a lot of weird videos,” he said. Pewds then became baffled after multiple fans called him “the neighbor’s kid” due to his past behavior. The term is a reference to a meme which describes a kid in your neighborhood that acts weird or annoying.

(Topic starts at 05:58)

After seeing multiple moments from past uploads, he broke into laughter and admitted, “You know maybe I am the neighbors kid. It’s kind of fun to revisit [my past content].”

While PewDiePie’s past content has certainly been more outlandish then recent years, the entertainer is still crushing it on YouTube. In May, he signed a major deal to stream exclusively on the Google-owned platform, which has been a major hit with fans.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.