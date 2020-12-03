PewDiePie stunned by how “weird” he was in old videos

During his December 2 upload, popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reacted to past content from his entire career. The Swede was taken back by how “weird” he was in older videos.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for the last decade. With over 108 million subscribers in 2020, the 31-year-old is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world.

In his latest upload, he decided to take a look back at his past videos, and was stunned at just how “weird” some of his older videos could sometimes get.

PewDiePie realizes how weird his old content was

Fans of PewDiePie know that over the years, the star has had many “phases” in his career. From horror games to being a meme connoisseur, the content creator has had an incredibly varied output of content. However during his December 2 upload, he was floored by how “weird” he could actually be in his past videos.

“I never realized how weird I am. Seeing all this, it’s like what the f**k is wrong with me, dude?” he exclaimed before breaking into laughter. He had the revelation while watching a clip compilation of his entire career which were taken “out of context.”

The 31-year-old watched several more compilations that chronicled his YouTube channel from 2010 to 2020, before he came to a realization. “I’ve shot a lot of weird videos,” he said. Pewds then became baffled after multiple fans called him “the neighbor’s kid” due to his past behavior. The term is a reference to a meme which describes a kid in your neighborhood that acts weird or annoying.

(Topic starts at 05:58)

After seeing multiple moments from past uploads, he broke into laughter and admitted, “You know maybe I am the neighbors kid. It’s kind of fun to revisit [my past content].”

While PewDiePie’s past content has certainly been more outlandish then recent years, the entertainer is still crushing it on YouTube. In May, he signed a major deal to stream exclusively on the Google-owned platform, which has been a major hit with fans.