PewDiePie reveals why he almost quit YouTube permanently

In his June 26 upload, Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg brought back his classic 'Fridays with PewDiePie' segment where he answered fan questions. During the update, the Swedish star revealed why he considered retiring from YouTube in 2019.

PewDiePie is the top individual content creator on YouTube, boasting over 105 million subscribers in 2020. However back in 2011, the Swede used to upload a weekly vlog called 'Fridays With PewDiePie' to discuss his life with viewers.

For his latest upload, the star brought back the nostalgic segment to answer fan questions. During the video, the entertainer explained how he had considered retiring and walking away from his channel last year.

PewDiePie on how he almost retired

The YouTuber's June 26 upload hilariously opened up with an old intro from his 'Fridays With PewDiePie' segment that will leave fans feeling nostalgic. In the video, the content creator answered fans questions, while giving them a general update on his life.

When a viewer asked him if he had ever considered retiring from YouTube, the Swedish star revealed that he thought about it a lot in 2019, however the vacation he took in January 2020 helped him figure things out.

"I did more last year, but after my break it kind of gave me some time to understand, which part of it I enjoy, and that I just want to focus on that," he said. "I didn't expect to even be making videos now. So anything is a bonus, I'll take it."

(Topic starts at 15:46.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4KWKcEFTwg

The star opened up some more about his vacation, and said that he was seriously considering taking another month off in January 2021. "I might do the January meme again, honestly I've been thinking about it. It was really nice."

Prior to last year, PewDiePie had never taken a break, consistently uploading videos seven days a week for nearly a decade. His time off marked the first time he had truly stepped away from his channel.

"I feel like it's fair. Any other job you get like holidays, and I don't really do that. And this year has been especially kind of crazy. So yeah, I'll probably do that in January to be honest It was good for my mental health," he said.

The 30-year-old also explained that despite enjoying what he does, he doesn't want his whole life to pass him by doing the same thing. He then joked, "I'm getting old guys, I'm 30! "I did not expect me to sit here 10 years later, no f**king way."

In May, PewDiePie announced that he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. According to the personality, his live broadcasts have brought him closer to his fans, and remind him of when he first started making videos back in 2010.