GTA coming to Tesla? Elon Musk teases fans

Eccentric billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has dropped multiple hints about Grand Theft Auto being playable in a Tesla motor vehicle, in a typically bizarre set of tweets.

Elon Musk is widely known as one of Twitter's most eccentric, and widely followed, characters. The Tesla CEO and entrepreneur can be found regularly tweeting bizarre memes and jokes, sometimes even relating to his own company.

Back in May, for example, the tech mogul wiped $14 billion off his own company's value with a single tweet. On June 26, he turned his attention to Rockstar Games and their incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto series.

"Only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla," he tweeted, much to the confusion of a lot of his followers. However, he then pedaled significant interest with a single-worded follow up: "Literally".

While there has been no official confirmation from Musk or Tesla, a host of his followers took this comment as a strong suggestion that Tesla's will soon allow passengers to play some well-known video games while they are being used – and not just the arcade-like ones that are built into some cars now.

Musk's company is already working to pioneer new motor vehicle technology, and this would be the latest in a long line of futuristic features.

Literally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

However, the billionaire wasn't done there, and began to meme Rockstar Games over the recently announced Grand Theft Auto V. The meme, also shared on June 26, shows Rockstar games 'rinsing' GTA V.

The GTA V Remaster was considered by some fans as underwhelming, as many were expecting a reveal for GTA 6. Musk appears to fall into the category, suggesting the 7-year-old game has run its course.

Whether the memes inhibit any future Tesla partnership with Rockstar remains to be seen but, with Elon Musk involved, we wouldn't rule anything out.