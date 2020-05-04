PewDiePie signs exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming

YouTube Gaming announced on May 4 that their number one subscribed content creator Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg has signed a deal to exclusively stream on their platform.

It's been close to over 10 years since PewDiePie first launched his YouTube channel, and the entertainer is known today as the most subscribed individual content creator on the platform.

However in a surprise announcement, the Swede has revealed that he has signed a deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming – and has big plans for live content in 2020.

PewDiePie signs exclusive streaming deal with YouTube

While PewDiePie got his start making Lets Plays for games like Call of Duty and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, in recent years the star has been known for his reaction style content such as his popular Meme Review segment.

However, the Swede went back to his roots in 2019 when he launched his wildly successful Minecraft series that became a cultural phenomena. And now it looks like the YouTuber is going to continue to make gaming content through live streaming.

"YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide," he explained in a press release. "Live streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future.”

The content creator will be leaving behind his old streaming platform DLive, which he partnered up with in April 2019. However given his subscriber count of over 104 million on YouTube, the collaboration brings him closer to his viewers.

At the beginning of February, the creator hinted at his future plans for the channel. "I'm working on bigger projects as well. There is definitely some changes I will have to do with the channel, but I'll do them gradually," he explained at the time.

The move also comes on the heels of the platform signing other streaming stars such as 100 Thieves Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, and Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter. Securing the Swedish king no doubt makes them a legitimate contender to rival livestreaming service Twitch.

Fans of the YouTuber have been loving his return to gaming, so much so that even his accidental upload of a Call of Duty video he created in 2010 racked up over 4 millions views.

PewDiePie had a monumental year in 2019, launching his Minecraft series, breaking his 100 million subscriber milestone, and marrying his best friend Marzia. With the Swede tackling streaming in 2020, fans have a lot to be excited for.