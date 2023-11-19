Colleen Ballinger breaks silence on “embarrassing” ukulele apology after 4-month hiatus

Colleen Ballinger, the YouTuber behind the character Miranda Sings, has opened up about her “embarrassing” ukulele apology video that came in response to grooming allegations.

After a four-month absence from YouTube, Colleen Ballinger has attempted to slide right back into her YouTube routine with a new vlog.

The video, titled “fall vlog,” is her first since the bizarre ukulele apology video from June 2023, following a hiatus amid allegations of grooming and accused racism.

Throughout the new video, she addresses these past controversies and outlines the future of her channel.

During the latest 13-minute vlog, Ballinger acknowledges the issues with her ukulele apology video. “Obviously, the last video that I posted on here… it’s really embarrassing, to say the least,” she admits.

At the time, Ballinger was responding to grooming allegations following interactions with teenage fans, including the alleged sending of inappropriate gifts and messages.

“Over the last 15 years of my career, there have been moments where I was immature and inappropriate with some of my comedy and there were times when I did not put enough thought into some of my fan interactions and because of that behavior, people got hurt and I am so sorry,” she says.

“I do not expect anyone to welcome me back with open arms. I don’t expect to change anyone’s mind with this video,” she says before outlining her plans to resume vlogging.

Yet, in the eyes of many, her return to YouTube is an unwelcome move, with social media users slamming it as “disgusting” and encouraging users not to view the video.

“A good way to support Colleen Ballinger’s victims is to not watch her new vlog out of morbid curiosity,” one user shares. “She returned to YouTube to make money off of ads during the holiday season. Don’t give her the views.”

Others point out that Ballinger has suspiciously returned to YouTube just in time for what is the highest-paying ad revenue period for creators, with the likes of Black Friday less than a week away.

Read up on the entire Colleen Ballinger controversy here.