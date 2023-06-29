Colleen Ballinger’s ukulele ‘non-apology’ mocked on social media: “It’s beyond sick”

Social media users negatively responded to Colleen Ballinger’s recent “non-apology” video. They could not fathom the way she reacted to the accusations against her.

Colleen, more popularly known as Miranda Sings, has been getting backlash for her “cringe” video. She was recently accused of being inappropriate with and “grooming” her young fans.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber was also accused of using some of her fans for free labor. The video responding to the allegations was titled, “This is not an apology”.

Ballinger addresses allegations in a YouTube video

Colleen responded to the accusations with a YouTube video where she is singing and playing a ukele. She improvised a song to talk about the allegations – which did not go down well with some social media users.

Article continues after ad

The influencer revealed that her management team had “strongly advised” to not address the situation, but she said that they never told her she couldn’t sing about it instead.

Colleen then sang a ten-minute song, with lyrics about heading to “manipulation station” by hopping on a “toxic gossip train”.

Article continues after ad

One of the accusations against her included a girl who was called up on stage and was asked to participate in a “yoga challenge”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The girl was 16 at the time when the incident happened. The events led to the young fan saying she had a terrible experience and was left “traumatized”.

Article continues after ad

Social media responds to Colleen’s ukulele video

Many users were unimpressed by the response video. One viral Tweet said, “Colleen Ballinger really thought singing ‘I’m not a groomer I’m just a loser’ was a cute way to respond to the very SERIOUS allegations that’ve been levied against her and…it’s beyond sick.”

A YouTube comment questioned how Colleen thought this was a good idea while preparing this, rehearsing, and sitting down to record it, and called her “delusional”.

Article continues after ad

While another comment under the video reads, “This isn’t All Too Well 10-minute version girl, you groomed kids”. Many others made memes about the situation and how the YouTuber chose to react to it.

At the time of writing, Ballinger has not responded to the criticism of her apology video.