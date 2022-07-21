MMA star Paddy Pimblett vows to teabag UFC London opponent “like it’s Modern Warfare 2”

Brad Norton . 17 minutes ago

Rising MMA star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has promised to teabag his next opponent as only an experienced Call of Duty trash talker would, after his fight at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23.

As one of the fastest-growing fighters on the UFC roster today, Liverpool’s own Paddy Pimblett has made a name for himself both in the octagon and online. While his 18-3 record speaks for itself, he’s never one to shy away from the microphone.

Having called out the likes of Logan Paul, Mike Tyson, and even Mark Zuckerberg in recent weeks, Pimblett clearly fears no man. But before he gets to social media celebs or Fortune 500 CEOs, his next opponent is just days away.

Following a historic night at the 02 Arena on March 19, the UFC is back in London for Fight Night 208: Blaydes vs Aspinall. Set to take on 10-1 American Jordan Leavitt, the trash talk has quickly been heating up. Now, Pimblett has vowed to make another viral moment should he win, by teabagging his challenger.

Amusingly known for dancing, doing the splits, and occasionally twerking after his violent fights, Leavitt has joked he’ll do the same after upsetting Pimblett in his hometown.

Addressing these twerk-based threats at the pre-fight press conference, Pimblett called him “a little weirdo. But no one can out-weird me. I’m weirder than anyone.”

Perhaps proving just that, he then went on to explain what post-fight antics he’s got in mind after a possible win.

“I’m gonna teabag him,” he told The Mac Life. “I’m gonna teabag him like it’s Modern Warfare 2.”

Filling in the blanks for the non-gaming crowd, he explained the art of teabagging in detail. “I’m gonna squat as close as I possibly can to his head without the ref shouting at me. Just squat up and down like I’m on Modern Warfare 2.”

Yet to have a fight in the UFC go beyond the first round, Pimblett has certainly backed up his trash talking to this point. But with his toughest challenge in front of him, there’s plenty of work to be done before the classic gaming rib can be realized.

We’ve seen everything from anime-inspired antics with Israel Adesanya to Michael ‘MVP’ Page’s Pokemon knockout celebration. But should Pimblett win come July 23, he’d make history with the first teabag inside the octagon.