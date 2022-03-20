UFC star Paddy Pimblett challenges Mark Zuckerberg to MMA showdown

After defeating Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a fight, calling him a bully and claiming he’d “punch his head in”.

Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest rising stars in UFC. Not only does he boast an impressive 18-3 professional record, but he’s also got the gift of the gab and is an impressive entertainer and performer to boot.

Ever since he burst onto the scene back in September 2021, he’s been trying to entice Jake Paul to fight him. He also called out Logan Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson, although he’s particularly keen on Jake.

However, after making quick work of Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall on March 19, he’s set his sights on a new target — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for allegedly shutting his Instagram account down.

In the post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett revealed what he plans to do next, saying: “I’ll probably rest and get a little bit fat. I did my LCL a few weeks ago, but I still got in here and subbed the man quick.”

However, when he does jump back into the octagon, he wants to lay the smackdown on Mark Zuckerberg. “Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg! Lad, I’m going to punch your head in. I’m sick of you!”

“I’m sick of you shutting my Instagram account down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems,” he added. “You’re the biggest bully in the world!”

At the time of writing, Paddy’s Instagram account is currently up with more than 250,000 followers, but that won’t stop the platform from taking it down again.

The relevant part of the video begins at 1:57.

The London crowd applauded him over the call-out, suggesting it’s something they’d love to see. However, the chances of it happening are, well, slim to put it lightly.

On the other hand, if Pimblett’s meteoric rise in popularity keeps on growing, he could be on a collision course with Jake Paul or Logan Paul, which could earn him a massive paycheque — if they’re willing to bite.