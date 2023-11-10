Dillon Danis roasted after pitching UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis is being dragged online after suggesting he make his UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett, a pitch that has not taken well by viewers.

Mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is a free agent after cutting ties with Bellator MMA following his loss by disqualification to Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

Now, Danis is looking to make his return and “make fighting entertaining again”, his eyes seemingly set on a UFC opportunity.

Taking to Twitter, Danis shared his hopes for the future with a high-profile opponent already in mind for his debut. But it seems not everyone is eager to see it happen.

“My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric!” Danis wrote on Twitter. “And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end.”

“Imagine the entertainment that would generate,” he claimed. “Let’s give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!”

However, it appears Danis may have been mistaken when claiming to know what people are looking for in entertainment, getting roasted in the replies to his tweet.

“Give it a rest dude you didn’t throw a single punch against a WWE wrestler, no one wants to see you in the UFC,” one person wrote. Another said, “You can’t fight your way out of a wet paper bag.”

Nonetheless, it doesn’t look like Danis is giving up on his UFC debut just yet, posting another tweet pushing for a fight against Pimblett.

