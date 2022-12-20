Oprah’s $100 Christmas gift idea sparks debate after TikToker claims it’s “too expensive”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate on TikTok after a creator came up to the famous talk show host to get a Christmas gift idea for his mom — but her suggestion was a little out of his price range.

It’s the holiday season, and many Americans are shopping for presents as December 25 approaches.

Although the holidays look different for everyone, it can be an expensive time of year as presents and wish lists add up. Putting gifts beneath the tree can be a pricey affair, after all, but finding the perfect gift can also prove to be a stressful ordeal.

TikToker ’10gsocial’ needed help finding a sentimental and inexpensive gift for his mother, so he did what any reasonable human being would do — ask the one and only Oprah Winfrey for help.

Oprah gets backlash after giving TikToker $100 Christmas gift idea

The TikToker approached Oprah while the host was out in public, asking her for a “favorite gift” for his mother, as she wasn’t doing well.

Going off her personal list of Favorite Things from 2022, Oprah picked a jewelry box that she claimed was just over $100. Unfortunately, that was too expensive for the TikToker — but Oprah seemed surprised by his budget.

“No it’s not,” Oprah said after the influencer made her aware of his price range. “It’s really, really not. It’s like a hundred and something dollars.”

“A little lower on my price budget,” the TikToker explained.

“Lower than a hundred dollars?” the shocked host asked. Luckily, she gave him another highly sentimental gift idea instead, suggesting that he make her a card detailing the top ten reasons he loves his mother.

Oprah’s reaction to the ordeal left many commenters upset, with more than a few viewers criticizing the personality for thinking $100 was a ‘cheap’ price for a present.

“She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive,” one user wrote. “‘Do they even make things that cost less than $100?’”

“The judgment when he said $100 was too expensive,” another said.

However, others felt that Oprah handled the situation quite well, while others even argued that $100 is a fair price for a Christmas gift for mom.

“I think Oprah handled this and answered this very well,” one user said.

“Bless her heart,” another wrote. “She was trying to help. I love both her suggestions. There was no judgment in her tone or reaction. Love her sentimental gift idea.”

This is just the latest holiday drama to take over TikTok after a parent caught backlash for the controversial way he punishes his kids as Christmastime approaches.