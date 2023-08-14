OnlyFans model’s brother demands compensation for filming viral promo with sister

An OnlyFans model who went viral after appearing in MrBeast’s Squid Game video as Player #067 is blowing up again for filming a promo with her brother.

Camilla Araujo is back in the news after her time competing in MrBeast’s Squid Game video launched her influencer career, eventually resulting in her joining OnlyFans.

On August 12, Camilla went viral again after she posted a TikTok where she asked her brother what he felt about his sister’s OF account, leading to a tsunami of backlash.

Many viewers felt that she was wrong to involve her potentially underage brother in an OnlyFans promo and it turns out that her brother wasn’t very happy with the attention the clip was receiving.

OnlyFans model from MrBeast’s Squid Game faces backlash for brother promo

In a follow-up video, Araujo called her brother up on the phone to check up on him amid backlash to the OnlyFans promo going viral.

Right off the bat, her brother was enraged, telling Araujo that he “doesn’t want to hear from her anymore.”

According to her brother, the incident resulted in him being bombarded by abuse in group chats due to blowing up on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I better see myself in Disneyland by tonight, alright?” he demanded. “I f**king hate you.”

It’s not clear if Araujo ended up taking her brother to Disneyland to compensate for the OnlyFans embarrassment, and the model has yet to provide another update.

Interestingly, these two are hardly the first siblings to be in hot water after producing content related to the popular adult website.

Most infamously, The Island Boys stirred controversy after publishing “incest” content on the site and a couple of sisters had a bank account seized after allegedly paying less taxes than they owed.